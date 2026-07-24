How the American Public Really Feels About the Booming Space Economy in 2026

In democracies, opinion polls are one of the most common ways to measure public and therefore political support for an issue. Because space exploration is still closely tied to the government policy and funding, public opinion can play an important role in shaping America’s space priorities. In May 2026, Global Strategy Group (GSG) surveyed 1,000 U.S. voters and found broad support for space exploration. The report, The Next Frontier: Public Attitudes Towards Space and the Space Economy, reveals an electorate that is enthusiastic about a future beyond Earth, but views it through a practical, Earth-focused lens.

Let’s start with the headline numbers. According to the survey, 69% of voters are interested in space, with curiosity and excitement dominating their reactions. However, that support does not amount to a blank check for NASA or other space programs: 58% of respondents believe that we should focus on solving problems at home before investing heavily in space exploration. The space enthusiast in me feels the need to make the common counterargument here - there are plenty of ways that space exploration can actually benefit people down on Earth.

At the same time, the survey suggests that many voters seem to recognize the tangible benefits space exploration can provide on Earth. Economic growth, job creation, technological innovation, and national security ranked at the very top of their concerns when it comes to space investment. By contrast, the goal of making Earth a multiplanetary species, ranks as the very bottom of their priorities.

ESA video talking about whether Space Junk is a crisis. Credit - ESA YouTube Channel

Other surveys have identified similar priorities. Pew Center polling, has found that Americans are particularly supportive of space activities that will have a tangible impact on their lives, including, climate science and near-Earth asteroid tracking - things that have a tangible impact on their immediate lives.

There is an exception to voters preference for practical Earth focused investments: geopolitical rivalry. Much like the rivalry that helped drive the Apollo program more than half a century ago, respondents overwhelmingly believe the United States should remain a global leader in space exploration A massive 76% of voters from across the political spectrum agree that the US must remain on the cutting edge of space exploration, even if maintaining that leadership requires greater investment. Being surpassed by Russia or China is not an option, even if it actually costs more money to maintain that edge. At the same time, respondents expressed concerns about the future of space with 55% expecting that a space-related war will occur within the next 20 years.

Given those concerns, voters favor a collaborative approach to space exploration rather than leaving it solely to the private or public sector. Forty-one percent said they want an equal partnership between the two, whereas only 13% want private companies to take the lead (despite them driving nearly 80% of the global space economy’s revenue), and 34% want the government to remain the primary driver.

Fraser talks about what would happen if we do find signs of alien life.

Those preferences align in the respondent’s favorability ratings. NASA’s overwhelmingly positive approval rating of +60, compared with +14 for SpaceX (which hadn’t yet listed on the stock exchange at the time of the survey), and +6 and +5 for Blue Origin and Rocket Lab, respectively.

Part of that governmental oversight comes with their role as regulators. In an interview with UT, Melissa Bell, GSG’s Senior VP of Research, and the lead researcher on the survey, shared results of an unpublished question regarding how voters thought outer space should be regulated. A majority (63%) said that it should be treated like the ocean - a shared area that all can use. Another 23% compared it to a public road, while only 15% favored it being treated like private land.

The survey also found that many Americans recognize the practical benefits of space exploration: 52% of respondents noted they had personally benefited from space-pioneered technologies, from Velcro to Tang.

Fraser discusses China's efforts to catch up to the American space program.

However, they also expressed concerns about the future of space exploration. Sixty-two percent cited the cost to taxpayers as a major concern, while 57% worried about the potential for conflict in space and another 57% pointed to the growing problem of space debris. Additionally, 62% took issue that the benefits of space exploration would primarily accrue to the wealthy, reflecting broader anxieties about whether emerging technologies will widen economic inequality.

But what about the future? Respondents expressed considerable optimism about the future of space exploration. An overwhelming majority (84%) think we’ll have humans back on the Moon in the next 20 years, while 69% believe we’ll mine resources from space, and 65% believe we’ll have a permanent moon base by then.

Respondents were more divided on humanity's long-term future beyond Earth. Only 51% believe that humanity will ever become a multiplanetary species suggesting greater skepticism about the distant future than near-term milestones. The space optimist in me also feels the need to point out that “ever” is a very, very long time, so almost half the population seems pretty pessimistic on that front. And it’s worth mentioning that one particular demographic group was overly pessimistic about almost every topic in the survey - older women were much more negative about almost every space exploration topic than any other demographic.

There is one particular question that I am asked constantly when someone finds out I’m a space journalist. That question is, of course, whether aliens are real. My answer is always “somewhere, most likely, yes”, and apparently I am not alone in that opinion. 83% of respondents believe some form of life exists elsewhere in the universe, although only 45% believe intelligent life exists beyond Earth.

Star Trek and Futurama do battle for the hearts and minds of the American public. Credit - Futurama YouTube Channel

But perhaps the most consequential question in the whole survey shows a generational divide in science fiction preferences. Respondents under the age of 45 believe Futurama is the best space TV show, while those 45 and older remain fiercely loyal to Star Trek.

While opinions differ on everything from extraterrestrial life to the best sci-fi series, the survey makes one point clear: Americans remain overwhelmingly optimistic about the future of space exploration. Their support, however, is rooted not only in curiosity and discovery, but also in the expectation that space exploration will deliver tangible benefits through scientific innovation, economic opportunity, and national security.

Learn More:

GSG - The Next Frontier: Public Attitudes Towards Space and the Space Economy

UT - Why Space Exploration Represents the Best of Humanity

UT - What Would You Say to ET?

UT - Who Speaks for Earth? The Controversy over Interstellar Messaging