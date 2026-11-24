We are consistently launching more and more stuff into space. As of now, space agencies track more than 30,000 objects larger than a softball, with an expected one million more bullet-sized pieces of debris orbiting Earth that are too small to spot from the ground.. Government agencies and private commercial entities are planning to have up to 100,000 active spacecraft in orbit by the early 2030s, turning some orbital shells into crowded highways. And according to a new paper, available in preprint on arXiv by Federico Toson, a researcher at the University of Padova in Italy, the math that regulatory agencies use to determine whether a satellite is “safe” in these highly congested spaces is fundamentally flawed.

To understand why, let’s look at how engineers currently grade collision risk. Standards set by NASA and the European Space Agency rely on color-coded charts that sort missions into one of several buckets based on their risk profile. Categories like “Low,” “Medium,” and “High” are self-explanatory, but they eliminate important distinctions in risk profiles, and only look at one satellite at a time. And, crucially, they focus solely on the risk to the company that launched them.

If a company funnels all of its resources into a billion-dollar weather satellite and that satellite is destroyed, that is a financial catastrophe for that one specific company. But if a mega-constellation operator builds thousands of identical satellites at a cost of a million dollars a pop, losing one barely registers on their financial statements. Consequently, according to the risk profile, all relatively inexpensive, reproducible satellites that make up the mega-constellations end up with a “Low” risk profile.

Fraser talks about how we make sure satellites don't crash into each other.

The algorithm described in the paper exposes the flaw in that logic by separating the risk into two different scores. First is the “Individual Risk” – i.e. the traditional metric of the financial hit a satellite’s owner takes if the spacecraft is destroyed by collision. The second is the “Collective Risk”, which ignores the cost of each individual satellite, but captures the physical danger each imposes on every other operational satellite in its altitude band across its entire operational and disposal lifetime.

Mathematically, this is a way of capturing the “tragedy of the commons” aspect of orbital space. Economists have long warned that when a “public good” (such as an orbital path) is free to use, users, whether they are farmers on a field or launch companies trying to build internet satellite constellations, have an incentive to utilize as much of the free resource as they can while not paying any attention to the consequences of that use.

In orbit, those consequences take the form of congestion, dodging maneuvers, and potential destruction of other satellites that are forced on every other company if one decides to ignore their responsibility to properly manage the impact their equipment has on an orbit. As we’ve reported before, those consequences are growing, with an average Starlink satellite having to fire its thruster at least once a week to dodge a potential collision.

Fraser talks about how space junk could eventually block our access to orbit.

Starlink itself is a good case in point. A single Starlink V2 Mini, orbiting at 525 km, has a collective risk 317 times higher than the “individual risk.” In a traditional risk assessment, this would mark it as “Low” risk, whereas this new framework would place it very clearly in the “Very High” camp.

There have been some efforts to capture this long-term environmental impact already. ESA uses an index called the Environmental Consequences of Orbital Breakups (ECOB) and researchers at EPFL in Switzerland have put forward the Space Sustainability Rating. However, the simulations underpinning these metrics are computationally expensive and require hours to complete. The tool Toson developed in MATLAB runs in seconds on a standard computer and matches the higher-end benchmarks exceptionally well.

It’s all good to simply update the categorization of a satellite for its collective risk, but having that information is useless if operators and regulators don’t do anything with it. Toson suggests updating the international debris guidelines and licensing rules to take this new metric into account. If a company wants to launch a low-cost satellite that will affect the orbital environment for everyone else, they should be required to either fund active debris cleanup or accept a cap on the total risk posed by their fleet of spacecraft.

Fraser talks about real-life advanced tech that can remove space debris.

Regulators haven’t had much time to digest this new idea, so don’t expect to see any such rules anytime soon. But as our orbital highways become more and more congested, satellite operators will need more guidance on how to maintain the commons before we end up in a Kessler Syndrome situation. This new paper may contribute to that standards-setting – and the sooner the better.

Learn More:

F. Toson - A simplified engineering algorithm for collision risk assessment and classification of LEO satellites

UT - Solving the Space Junk Crisis Isn't Just About Counting Trash—It’s About Control and Economics

UT - Are Mega-Constellations Sleepwalking Low Earth Orbit into Runaway Chaos?

UT - 2.8 Days to Disaster - Why We Are Running Out of Time in Low Earth Orbit