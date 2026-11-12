Solving the Space Junk Crisis Isn't Just About Counting Trash—It’s About Control and Economics

If people ever think about cleaning up space debris, they typically think of something equivalent to a giant garbage truck in the sky, collecting lost astronaut tools and dead satellites then hauling them back down to Earth to be deposited in a landfill. But dealing with space debris doesn’t work that way, and a new paper, available in pre-print on arXiv from Dr. Slava Turyshev of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who we typically cover for his work on the Solar Gravitational Lens idea, makes a good argument as to why.

Dr. Turyshev has turned his attention to orbital debris at a critical juncture. According to the filings made to the FCC, SpaceX, the company that runs the largest satellite megaconstellation, had their Starlink satellites perform 144,404 collision avoidance maneuvers in the six months from December 2024 through May 2025. Even accounting for the fact that there are more Starlink satellites in orbit now than ever, that means, on average, each one is having to dodge a potential crash every week.

Fortunately, Starlinks themselves aren’t exactly in the “danger zone” of orbit. They typically orbit around 500-600 kilometers, along with other megaconstellations such as Amazon’s Kuiper and China’s Qianfan. In the paper, Dr. Turyshev separates this orbit from those higher up. At 500-600, there is enough atmosphere left that the area is semi self-cleaning - dead satellites and debris in these orbits will burn up in a few years.

Fraser talks about the oribtal dance that keeps satellites from crashing into one another.

Higher up, though, there are bigger problems, both literally and figuratively. At around 850 kilometers, giant rocket stages from launches past lurk with no control, and little to no atmosphere to drag them down in a reasonable time frame. They could stay in orbit for decades or centuries and don’t have any means of avoiding one another. When they inevitably collide, they will spray debris both into their own orbit but also into higher and lower ones, potentially causing even greater problems for the lower orbiting communications megaconstellations.

According to European Space Agency Data cited in the paper, about 96 percent of the long-term collision risk comes from these dead objects. And Dr. Turyshev further proves that, even if we stop launching rockets tomorrow, the amount of debris already up there would collide and shatter faster than nature can clear it.

This isn’t a surprise to anyone who has been paying attention to the problem of space debris for any length of time. That orbital cascade, commonly known as Kessler Syndrome, has been a long-standing problem orbital dynamicists have been grappling with for decades. According to Dr. Turyshev, controlling it comes down to three separate levers.

Fraser talks about some techniques to remove space debris from orbit.

First, regulators have to ensure that satellites are designed to intentionally deorbit quickly once their missions end. Luckily, they are already moving in that direction, with the FCC recently introducing a rule requiring satellites to clear out within five years of retirement, rather than the twenty-five years that had held sway for the last few decades. According to the paper, if the reliability of disposal rises from 90 to 99 percent and a satellite’s allowable afterlife is cut to five years, it decreases the environmental hazard by a factor of 50.

A second lever is better vision. Space Situational Awareness (SSA) systems are great at tracking large bulky objects, but terrible at smaller objects the size of a bullet. But even for larger ones, there’s still a level of “fuzziness” that analysts have to deal with, which means they know a general box where an object is in space, but not its exact position. When that box is large, satellite operators waste precious fuel dodging objects that never really posed a threat in the first place.

Rather than trying to track every bolt and nut floating through space, Dr. Turyshev suggests that we need to concentrate on shrinking the uncertainty zone around potential high-risk close calls. That idea aligns directly with the real-world infrastructure upgrades that are happening through NOAA’s Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS), which is expanding its pilot program to reach more commercial operators this year.

Fraser discusses whether there's a limit to how many satellites we can potentially launch.

The third lever is what to do with the semi-permanent debris that’s already in space. Instead of launching expensive missions to deorbit and grab every single one of them, Dr. Turyshev suggests an alternative he calls Just-in-Time Collision avoidance. If two dead rocket upper stages are about to crash, operators could use ground-based lasers or small swarms of shepherd satellites to move a few meters out of the way just before impact. While not quite as much of a long-term solution (since it simply avoids the immediate problem), it does offer a much less expensive solution than attempting to deorbit everything.

Economic calculations will play a major role in any future space debris solution, and right now the market is broken, as Dr. Turyshev points out. Due to agreements in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, a private cleanup company cannot simply fly up to an abandoned Soviet rocket booster and deorbit it. Technically that rocket booster is still owned by the government that launched it (even if, in this case, that government doesn’t technically exist anymore). Also, orbital space suffers from the “tragedy of the commons”, as one firm removing a rocket booster benefits all of the other companies with equipment in orbit, despite the cost not being spread amongst them.

Dr. Turyshev’s solution is to create contracts that would pay for verifiable reductions in long-term risk - in other words, it would incentivize companies like Astroscale, which are intending to remove space debris, to remove the most dangerous pieces first. This would be financed by governments, using money from “disposal bonds” that pay back if the satellite successfully orbits without active intervention from Astroscale or one of its competitors.

Ultimately, this seems like a reasonable framework to build a long-term plan for space debris mitigation. But there are still some issues - like sheer scale. Even at a 99% successful deorbit rate, with potentially millions of satellites in orbit that would still leave tens of thousands of derelict ones at any given time. And there’s definitely no clear path forward to a successor to the Outer Space Treaty. But the longer we as a space-faring civilization ignore these issues the worse the problem is going to get. Hopefully this paper helps provide part of the impetus to push towards a formal adopted solution framework. Or at the very least start a more comprehensive conversation about it.

Learn More:

S.G. Turyshev - Orbital Debris in Earth Orbit: Operations, Stability, Control, and Market Formation

UT - What Will It Take To Reach Zero Space Debris?

UT - A New Net-Membrane Could Clean Up Some Tricky Space Debris

UT - Astronomers Use "Blind Stacking" to Uncover Invisible Space Junk Threatening Geosynchronous Orbit