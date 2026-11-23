For years, whimsically minded space enthusiasts have been dreaming of sailing across the vastness of the void on beams of sunlight. Photons, the massless particles that make up those beams of sunlight, still carry momentum, and can therefore impart a gentle push when they bounce off a surface. This force is the concept behind “solar sailing”, which has been having a bit of a moment in the last decade as several proof-of-concept flights have shown it is indeed actually feasible. Now a new paper, available in pre-print on arXiv from researchers at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), has unveiled a clever technique that will allow these giant sails to steer sideways using a technology more commonly associated with flat-screen displays.

That technology is liquid crystals, most commonly used in liquid crystal displays (LCDs). Instead of having the sail itself act like a giant mirror and requiring it to angle itself in order to turn relative to the Sun, the sail described by the RIT researchers bends sunlight at a steep angle via diffraction, allowing the spacecraft to steer sideways while still facing directly at the Sun.

This solution offers several advantages over traditional solar sails. The best analogy to describe how is to think of holding an umbrella against a stiff breeze. If you hold the umbrella directly facing the direction of the wind, it will push you straight back – simple enough. But, if you want to “turn” compared to the direction of the wind, you have to angle the umbrella. In so doing, you not only lower the total amount of wind hitting the umbrella, but also make it much harder to control.

Fraser talks about how critical folding of solar sails is to their operation.

Traditional solar sails face the exact same problem, only in space instead of in an atmosphere and with sunlight instead of wind. Nearly a decade ago, Grover Swartzlander Jr, one of the paper’s authors and a professor at RIT, realized that microscopic optical patterns that reflected light to the side would replace mechanical tilting in solar sails. To prove his point, he received backing from NASA’s Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, and laid out the groundwork for what became diffractive solar sails.

When light hits a diffraction grating, the technical term for the microscopic patterns embedded in the sail similar to what is etched onto a CD, it bounces off at steep, predictable angles even when the surface is facing the Sun head-on. Pushing the light to one side provides the sail with an equal and opposite kick in the other direction, steering the spacecraft using nothing more than a simple roll.

While much of the early work on diffractive sail prototypes focused on patterns etched into metal-coated films, they struggled with scaling and had a hard time rolling into a rocket fairing. Hence the turn to LCDs. The new study, where the RIT team -drawing on technical input from BEAM engineering and diffractive-sail researchers at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory.

Fraser talks about how great solar sails are for travel in the solar system and beyond.

These flexible plastics contain rod-shaped molecules that naturally twist into microscopic spirals, creating layers of differing refractive indices that bend light using a phenomenon called the Pancharatnam phase. This is a way of bending or delaying light by twisting the direction the waves wiggle (its “polarization”). Sails made out of this material have the added advantage of being lightweight, flexible, and easy to scale up manufacturing while still being able to fit inside a compact spacecraft.

There’s only one problem - a single liquid crystal layer only interacts with a very specific wavelength of light, allowing the rest to pass through unimpeded, and taking all their pushing power with them. To figure out how to solve this problem, the researchers turned to computer simulations, eventually using an optimization algorithm to design a three-layer sandwich of liquid crystals. The top layer catches blue and visible light, the middle layer grabs infrared, and the bottom layer interacts only with longer infrared rays. Even with those three separate layers, the combined film is only 5.5 micrometers thick, one-tenth the width of a human hair.

Such a setup would offer a major advantage in one potential use for a massive solar sail - as a “planetary sunshade”. Scientists have long proposed parking a giant sheet in orbit at the Sun-Earth L1 Lagrange point to deflect a small fraction of the sunlight reaching the planet, in an effort to intentionally cool it. With traditional materials, such a shade would need to tilt in order to keep its position, consequently shrinking its shadow. But one made out of diffractive material could hold its position without compromising its size. And with the new chiral liquid crystal setup, if the middle layer is left out, the near-infrared wavelengths used by solar panels to generate electricity would still pass through - or the layers could be tuned to let the red light needed for plant photosynthesis pass through - while the rest of the sunlight still pushes on the sail.

Fraser talks about what a solar sail actually is.

All that being said, this concept is still at a very early stage. They haven’t yet built a prototype of the three-layer system, let alone one that could stand the rigors of launch or the constant bombardment of the solar wind. But the paper offers a step to a potential solution to one of the most fundamental problems in solar sail design - and given the major advantages it has as a propulsion system, it’s only a matter of time before someone trials this new idea in the vacuum of space.

Learn More:

S. K. Sasanapur, X. Shan, & G. S. Swartzlander, Jr. - Optimized Bragg Grating Liquid Crystal Solar Sail

UT - A new Kind of Solar Sail Could let us Explore Difficult Places to Reach in the Solar System

UT - How Diffractive Solar Sails Could Stop a Killer Asteroid at 100 km/s

UT - A Giant Ribbon Can Pull Payloads Along