Roman Rises! Five Things to Know About NASA's New Space Telescope

NASA's newest eye on the sky, the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, has begun its journey to unravel the secrets of dark matter, dark energy and Earthlike planets — months ahead of schedule.

The 9-ton telescope rode to space today aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket that was launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 7:26 a.m. ET (11:26 UTC). The ascent went off without a hitch, setting up the telescope for a three-month cruise to a gravitational balance point known as Earth-sun L2, a million miles beyond our planet. The Falcon Heavy's two side boosters flew themselves back to landings on the Florida coast, near the launch site, while the center core booster splashed into the sea after stage separation.

NASA had originally scheduled liftoff for 2027, but the $4.3 billion mission came in ahead of schedule and under budget.

Here are five key facts about the Roman Space Telescope and its mission:

It’s a spy satellite repurposed to scan the sky

The space telescope's two mirrors were originally meant to be used on the National Reconnaissance Office's next-generation spy satellites, but when the project was canceled, they were offered for NASA's use. After years of deliberation, the space agency folded them into its plans for an observatory originally known as the Wide-Field Infrared Survey Telescope, or WFIRST.

WFIRST was renamed to honor former NASA chief astronomer Nancy Grace Roman, whose work on the Hubble Space Telescope earned her the nickname "Mother of Hubble." Roman died in 2018 at the age of 93. What would she think of her namesake? "I think Nancy would be very proud," retired NASA scientist Ed Weiler told The Associated Press.

It’s as keen-eyed as Hubble, with a wider field of view

The Roman Space Telescope’s infrared imaging system is designed to match Hubble’s resolution and sensitivity, but with a field of view that’s more than 100 times wider than Hubble’s. “Roman’s vast reach will allow us to find the weird, the rare and the unusual,” senior project scientist Julie McEnery said before today’s launch. “We’ll redefine what it means to find a needle in a haystack.”

The telescope’s high-gain antenna is expected to send 1.4 terabytes of science data back to Earth every day. That’s the highest data rate for any NASA astrophysics mission so far. Roman's largest images will take up a trillion pixels — and for what it’s worth, NASA has set up a system that lets fans “adopt” pixels on one of the first images.

It’ll delve into the universe’s dark secrets

The Roman Space Telescope's ability to monitor a wide stretch of sky will help scientists untangle the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy. Dark matter is an invisible stuff that makes up roughly 27 percent of the universe's mass-energy content, compared with less than 5 percent for visible matter. Roman will study how light is bent by dark matter's gravitational effect, providing clues to its distribution and its nature.

Dark energy, which accounts for about 68 percent of the universe's content, is an even deeper mystery. Data from the telescope should be able to reveal how dark energy's effect has varied over the course of billions of years. Roman's readings could also help astronomers resolve seeming inconsistencies in estimates of the age of the universe — a scientific puzzle known as the Hubble tension.

It’ll widen the search for Earthlike worlds

The Roman Space Telescope is equipped with a next-generation coronagraph — a system of masks, prisms, detectors and self-flexing mirrors that is designed to block out the glare of distant suns. NASA says Roman's active coronagraph is capable of detecting planets that are 100 million times fainter than their stars.

Roman should be able to get a direct image of reflected starlight from a planet similar to Jupiter in size, temperature and distance from its parent star. That level of sensitivity would be 100 to 1,000 times better than what's achievable using existing space-based coronagraphs. The system will blaze a trail for the Habitable Worlds Observatory, the first telescope designed specifically to look for signs of life on exoplanets.

Its mission has only just begun

Over the next three months, the Roman Space Telescope will undergo a series of calibrations and tests as it approaches L2. Science operations will begin once NASA finishes commissioning the telescope. The first science images are due to be released by early 2027.

Roman's science program will be coordinated with other telescopes, including Hubble, the James Webb Space Telescope, the European Space Agency's Euclid space telescope and the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. Its primary mission is due to run for five years, with a five-year extension already planned. After that, who knows? After all, Hubble's mission was originally scheduled to last 15 years, and it's still going strong 36 years after launch.