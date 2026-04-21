China Unveils a Massive 5-Meter Composite Module for its Next-Generation Reusable Rocket

So far, America has remained ahead in the new space race. But its biggest rival is making continual steps to catch up. China announced another step in that direction with the unveiling of its first ever reusable five-meter-wide composite propulsion module, announced in a press release on April 11th.

The module was designed by the China Aerospace and Technology Corporation (CASC), the primary state contractor for the Chinese space program. Specifically, it was developed at the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT), which is also known as the First Academy of the CASC. It marks the largest integrated composite structure ever manufactured domestically for China’s aerospace sector. The first prototype was completed in just seven months, from initial design to delivery, underscoring the rapid development timeline.

Composites are becoming a critical feature of modern launch systems. Traditional metal components simply weigh too much. The more structural weight a launch vehicle has to carry into orbit, the less cargo or fuel it is able to carry due to the tyranny of the rocket equation. Composites are significantly lighter while still having the physical properties of metal, allowing for more payloads, or, crucially, more fuel for reentry burns.

Long March 10 rocket test video. Credit - SciNews YouTube Channel

According to the official announcement, this massive cylinder uses over 60% composite material - so it doesn’t quite qualify as a “fully composite” propulsion module, but marks a clear step in that direction. The module's wall panels are designed to withstand axial loads of up to 1,000 metric tons and include adaptive interface capabilities, like the maneuverable fins that are critical to guiding the descent of reusable rockets. But what the press release doesn’t talk about is what actual rocket this will be used on.

If you’ve been following China’s space program development, the answer is obvious - the Long March 10. Formerly known as the “921 rocket”, this reusable spacecraft is in the middle of its testing and development phase. It’s the centerpiece of China’s ambitions to put astronauts on the Moon in the 2030s, and to carry the new Mengzhou crewed spacecraft and the Lanyue lunar lander. It’s designed with a 5 meter diameter core as its standard configuration, but CASC is actively developing a partially reusable variant, assumedly using this new propulsion system, as a way to compete with the low-cost reusable systems of SpaceX.

Current plans showcase two different recovery methods for the Long March 10. One is the familiar ground-based vertical landing method using deployable legs, similar to how most Falcon 9s are now recovered. However, another system is sea-based and will use a “net-assisted” system, similar to former trials of sea-based captures that SpaceX abandoned years ago. Which method ends up the winner remains to be seen, but CASC will have to continue to lower costs if it hopes to catch up to industry leaders like SpaceX.

Fraser discusses China’s rocket testing program

This is just the latest of a series of rapid-fire milestones for China’s reusable rocket ambitions. Just a few weeks ago, China conducted a successful launch and recovery test of a prototype Long March 10 first stage booster, which made a controlled flight back to Earth before splashing down in the South China Sea. And CASC is not alone in its efforts to produce these behemoths of modern technology. Companies like LandSpace, which is developing the Zhuque-3, and Space Pioneer are racing to develop fully reusable medium-lift rockets to the market. Demand is driven by China’s planned megaconstellation of home-grown satellites, designed to mimic SpaceX’s Starlink system, which the country probably sees as a geopolitical risk given its ongoing use in the conflict in Ukraine.

China’s expected to complete further testing of the net-assisted and vertical landing recovery phases in the coming months, which goes to show that the age of expendable rockets is rapidly coming to a close. But, for now at least, it’s still up in the air as to who the true winner of the race to fully reusable rockets is going to be.

Learn More:

CGTN - China unveils key composite module for reusable spacecraft

UT - China Successfully Tests Their New Rocket and Lunar Crew Capsule, Placing them On-Track to Reach the Moon

UT - China's Space Programme Prepares for Its Busiest Year Yet

UT - China Will Use Two Rockets to Put Humans on the Moon