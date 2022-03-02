Stunning Photos from Air, Space and Ground of the Atlas V GOES-T Launch

NASA and NOAA now have a sophisticated new weather satellite in space. The GOES-T satellite launched on the powerful United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket on March 1, and it will provide forecasters with high resolution weather imagery. It will also provide real-time monitoring of events on the ground like wildfires, floods and landslides, while monitoring atmospheric and climate dynamics over the Western US and Pacific Ocean.

The liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station of GOES-T (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite-T) provided stunning views, and incredibly, other satellites looked down and captured the launch of the new satellite from space, such as this shot from its older sibling, GOES-16:

Really like this #GOES16 30-s meso view of Geocolor + WV Ch8 of the #GOEST launch, giving you both the contrail (white) & hot fuel burn (black) as the rocket accelerates away from Cape Canaveral, Florida.



Next stop, geostationary orbit! pic.twitter.com/GsSUEfOtlA — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) March 2, 2022

More satellite views of the launch below, but first, photographer Mike Killian took part in a stunning photo shoot from the air, capturing a the launch in the background while a restored F-86 Sabre jet flew over the Space Coast:

Couple shots from yesterday chasing jets & rockets, Doug Matthews’ newly restored F-86 Sabre over the Space Coast as a @ulalaunch Atlas V blasts off with the GOES-T #weather satellite for NOAA. Both the jet & rocket were major workhorses of their time in serving the nation https://t.co/mdhdGfazkB pic.twitter.com/tU6goQpA4B — Mike Killian (@KillianPhoto) March 2, 2022

A few more of the GOES satellites already in high geosynchronous orbits looked down on the launch:

When #GOEST launched yesterday, it became the 3rd next-generation @NOAASatellites to fly. I was at @NASAKennedy to show you the first of its kind, #GOESR, in 2016 (https://t.co/mxcAdC5V3L).



In a full-circle moment, GOES-R saw GOES-T launch ?? (Thanks @GOESguy) pic.twitter.com/Wnw2kDK2Vh — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) March 2, 2022

View of the #GOEST launch as seen in the 6.9 µm band from the ABI aboard GOES-E – strong water vapor signal from the Atlas V rocket carrying the future GOES-W to orbit. pic.twitter.com/e7hZy69dQB — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) March 1, 2022

Here is a quick satellite loop showing NASA's launch of NOAA's new GOES-T satellite from Cape Canaveral, Florida earlier today. (Blink and you'll miss it!) #ctpwx pic.twitter.com/UuRPdaxl3I — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) March 1, 2022

Una versión aún más ajustada de la foto del “engine shot”, con detalles del escape de los motores del cohete #AtlasV 541, que hoy despegó para poner en órbita al satélite #GOEST. pic.twitter.com/yboaWegNAj — Manuel Mazzanti (@manumazzanti) March 2, 2022

And of course, there are always amazing views from the ground. Above, Manuel Mazzati focused his high-resolution camera on the flames from the rocket just after liftoff.

Alan Walters attended the launch on behalf of Universe Today and caught these gems:

An Atlas V rocket launches the GOES-T satellite on March 1, 2022 from Cape Canaveral. Credit: Alan Walters.

An Atlas V rocket launches the GOES-T satellite on March 1, 2022 from Cape Canaveral. Credit: Alan Walters.

And you can always count on Ben Cooper for a unique launch perspective:

An Atlas V rocket lifts off carrying the GOES-T weather satellite into space for NASA & NOAA at 4:38pm EST March 1 (ULA pic) pic.twitter.com/lYyQ6XX9n4 — Ben Cooper (@LaunchPhoto) March 2, 2022

And then there’s this stunner from Michael Cain:

The Atlas V in the 541 configuration rips off the pad!



Couldn’t be thrilled for this remote camera shot.



? by me for @SpaceflightNow #ReadyforGOES #ULA pic.twitter.com/0jwE9F5S6K — Michael Cain (@mdcainjr) March 2, 2022

For the full experience, here’s a video of the launch via NASA:

Liftoff of @NOAA's GOES-T satellite.



A weather monitor and environmental observer, this spacecraft will help provide accurate, timely forecasts, and add to the data record of our changing climate: pic.twitter.com/Oio4BghsUx — NASA (@NASA) March 1, 2022

The launch placed GOES-T in a high perigee orbit of over 8,000 km (~ 5,000 miles). Its final orbital position in geosynchronous orbit will be just over 35,000 km (22,000 miles) above Earth’s equator.

“The Atlas V delivered GOES-T directly to a geosynchronous transfer orbit,” said Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs, in a press release. “The orbital delivery accurately placed the spacecraft closer to its final destination which conserves the satellite’s fuel supply and enables a longer mission life.”

Once it reaches its final orbit, the satellite will undergo commissioning and checkouts over the next few months and be fully operational by early 2023. It joins four other GOES satellites currently in service, GOES-14, -15, -16 and -17. Once in service, the new satellite will be renamed GOES-18 and it will take over for GOES-17, which launched on another Atlas 5 exactly four years ago. GOES-17 has had problems with its main weather instrument, but it will remain in orbit as a backup in case any other of the GOES weather satellites encounters any problems in the future.

This was the 92nd launch of an Atlas V rocket, and ULA says they have launched 149 times with 100 percent mission success.

Lead image caption: A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying NOAA’s GOES-T satellite, launching for NASA’s Launch Services Program, lifts off from from Space Launch Complex-41 at 4:38 p.m. EST on March 1, 2022. Photo Credit: United Launch Alliance