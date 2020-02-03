NASA Astronaut Jessica Meir Took a Space Selfie, Capturing her Reflection in the Space Station

If there’s an award for “Selfie of the Year” NASA astronaut Jessica Meir just won it.

Her Twitter account tweeted two images of her spacewalk shenanigans from January 26th, 2020.

In one of the photos, she used one of the solar panels to reflect her image. That one shows the Earth in the background.

The second one is a selfie of her face, with her visor up. If we had to guess, she’s pretty pleased to be up there at the ISS. And to be doing a spacewalk. With a camera. Who wouldn’t be?

Fine, visor up this time – but at least the magnificent Earth still makes an appearance too. All #spacewalk #selfies (and other photos) made possible with a Nikon D5 with a 28 mm lens in a protective housing (visible in center of 2nd photo). #SelfieSunday pic.twitter.com/AlmUjvCWDj — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) January 26, 2020

The camera is inside a protective pouch, which is clearly visible in the photo.

Meir, along with Christina Koch, took part in the first all-female spacewalk at the ISS on October 18th.

The October spacewalk was Meir’s first one. But judging from her selfies, she’s becoming accustomed to EVAs.

Besides being an astronaut, Meir is both a physiologist and a marine biologist. As a support scientist for the Human Research Facility at the NASA Johnson Space Center, Meir coordinated experiments in human space life on the Space Shuttles and on the ISS.

Astronaut Jessica Meir on the October 18th spacewalk. That walk took over 7 hours, and the pair of astronauts replaced a failed battery charge-discharge unit (BCDU). Image Credit: NASA

Meir was chosen for NASA astronaut training in 2013, and completed it in July 2015. She will return to Earth in Spring, 2020.