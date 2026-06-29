Two Planets Lighter Than Candy Floss

By Mark Thompson - June 29, 2026 06:26 AM UTC | Exoplanets
This illustration depicts the Sun like star TOI-791 and two giant planets that NASA's TESS space telescope discovered in its orbit. These planets, designated TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c, are roughly the size of Jupiter but a tiny fraction of its mass, meaning they have an extraordinarily low density (Credit : NASA/Daniel Rutter)
This illustration depicts the Sun like star TOI-791 and two giant planets that NASA's TESS space telescope discovered in its orbit. These planets, designated TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c, are roughly the size of Jupiter but a tiny fraction of its mass, meaning they have an extraordinarily low density (Credit : NASA/Daniel Rutter)

How flimsy and fluffy can a world be? We tend to picture planets as solid, weighty things and sometimes gaseous, but astronomers have just found two that stretch the definition almost to breaking point. Both are giants, each roughly the size of Jupiter, yet they are so wispy that, gram for gram, they are lighter than candy floss. Astronomers call such worlds super puffs, and finding even one is rare but these two orbit the very same star.

Named TOI-791 b and TOI-791 c, they circle a Sun like star some 1,110 light years away in the southern constellation Volans. Despite swelling to Jupiter's size, they contain almost nothing by comparison. Jupiter packs its bulk into a density of 1.33 grams per cubic centimetre; these two manage barely 0.04, around thirty times less, and lower even than spun sugar at a funfair. They are, in effect, planet shaped clouds.

Artistic representation of a super-puff planet (Credit : Pablo Carlos Budassi) Artistic representation of a super-puff planet (Credit : Pablo Carlos Budassi)

Stranger still, the two are siblings, born together from the same swirling disc of gas and dust around their young star, and they now move in a delicate gravitational dance. For every five laps the inner planet makes, the outer completes almost exactly three, a tidy ratio astronomers call a resonance. As they circle, each tugs gently on the other, nudging the precise timing of their passages across the star, and it was those tiny shifts that gave the game away. That is because the planets were weighed by their misbehaviour.

First spotted in data from NASA's TESS survey by volunteers in the Planet Hunters citizen science project, they betrayed their sizes by dimming their star's light each time they crossed in front of it. To find their masses, the team turned to the way the pair pull on one another, reading the slight earliness or lateness in each crossing to work out how much heft was doing the pulling. Size and mass together gave their feather light densities.

Concordia Research Station at dome Circe, Charlie or Concordia (Credit : Stephen Hudson) Concordia Research Station at dome Circe, Charlie or Concordia (Credit : Stephen Hudson)

Catching them in the act took patience and a remarkably good seat. Because the planets orbit well out from their star, each crossing drags on for more than eleven hours, far longer than a single night at most observatories allows. So the astronomers turned to Antarctica, where a telescope at Concordia Station sits beneath months of unbroken polar darkness. Through the long Antarctic winter they could follow an entire eleven hour transit without the Sun ever interrupting, the longest such crossings ever recorded in full from the ground.

Quite how a planet ends up this insubstantial is still up for debate. The leading idea is that these worlds are swaddled in enormous atmospheres of hydrogen and helium, gathered greedily in the cold outer reaches of their infant solar system, where gas could cool and pile up around a small rocky core. To test it, the team now hopes to turn the James Webb Space Telescope on the pair and sniff their air for the chemical fingerprints of how they were born. Two of the lightest worlds we know of may yet have something weighty to tell us.

Source : ’Super-puff' planets lighter than candy floss discovered by international team

Mark Thompson

Mark Thompson

Science broadcaster and author. Mark is known for his tireless enthusiasm for making science accessible, through numerous tv, radio, podcast and theatre appearances, and books. He was a part of the award-nominated BBC Stargazing LIVE TV Show in the UK and his Spectacular Science theatre show has received 5 star reviews across UK theatres. In 2025 he is launching his new podcast Cosmic Commerce and is working on a new book 101 Facts You Didn't Know About Deep Space In 2018, Mark received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of East Anglia.

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