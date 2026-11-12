Astrophysicists Want to Forecast When a Black Hole Launches Its Jets

Black holes are not just objects. Some astrophysicists prefer to call them locations. From this vantage point, they're locations where the Universe's laws of physics are pushed to their extreme limits.

Black holes are gravitational gluttons that draw everything in their vicinity towards them. When another star strays too close, the black hole can strip its gas away. The gas doesn't necessarily disappear over the event horizon and leave our observable Universe. It first gathers in a rapidly rotating accretion disk, where its temperature is raised to extreme levels. Some of this superheated material is ejected in a pair of collimated jets from the black hole's axis of rotation.

These jets are streams of plasma and particles that can reach relativistic speeds. They can have an enormous reach; the largest ones come from supermassive black holes and can extend for millions of parsecs into space. Though astrophysicists have witnessed many of these jets, their exact causes remain uncertain. The extreme gravity, magnetic fields, and temperatures around black holes is all a part of it.

Astrophysical jets shape their surroundings by heating star forming gas and moving it around on a massive scale. Stars form from cool gas, and the energy from jets works directly against that. The jets can also inflate bubbles where gas is too diffuse to collapse and form stars.

This JWST NIRCam image shows the jets coming from Messier 87, one of the most massive galaxies in the local Universe. These jets aren't from an x-ray binary, they're from its central SMBH that has billions of solar masses. It's an example of extreme astrophysical jets and an indicator of the extreme physics at black holes. Image Credit: Jan Röder, Maciek Wielgus et al., Astronomy & Astrophysics (2025)

Astrophysicists want to be able to predict when these jets are triggered so they can quickly gather follow-up observations, and new research in The Astrophysical Journal has made some progress. It's titled "Jet Forecast: Timing of Discrete Jet Ejections of Stellar-mass Black Holes Anticipated via X-Ray Properties," and the authors are Toshihiro Kawaguchi and Kazutaka Yamaoka. Kawaguchi is from the Graduate School of Science and Engineering at the University of Toyama, and Yamaoka is from the Institute for Space-Earth Environmental Research (ISEE) at Nagoya University.

The pair of researchers have been working on this problem for a while. In a 2025 study, they examined an x-ray binary consisting of a black hole and a donor star and found a link between the parameters of the inner accretion disk and jet activity. That research suggested that as the accretion disk's inner edge shrank towards its innermost stable circular orbit (ISCO), the black hole launched its jets. "This fact suggests that the jet materials originate from accreting matter from the innermost part of the disk," the authors wrote.

That was progress, but in that paper the researchers pointed out that more observations were needed. "Both X-ray spectral and timing observations are very important to understand the accretion disk states which can change very rapidly. Dense, simultaneous coverage with radio observations are also crucial to understand disk–jet interactions," the authors wrote in the conclusion to their 2025 paper.

This illustration is representative of XTE J1859+226, the system the authors studied in their 2025 paper. It shows a black hole not only drawing material away from the donor star, but also stretching the star into a distorted shape. Image Credit: J. M. Corral-Santana/Corral-Santana et al. 2011 MNRAS

Their 2025 paper was based on observations of a single black hole x-ray binary gathered during an outburst in 1999–2000. This work is based on observations of four black hole binary systems: one from the 2025 paper and three new ones.

There seem to be changes in an x-ray binary's (XRB) x-ray emissions prior to jets being launched. The spectrum is altered, and variability decreases. Astrophysicists have interpreted these changes as a signal that jets are about to be emitted. But the signals haven't been clear and reliable enough, so astrophysicists haven't been able to use them to time their follow-up observations. The researchers' previous work showed that as an accretion disk's inner edge shrank down to its ISCO, jets were launched. This could be the reliable signal astrophysicists are searching for.

This work expands their observations to more XRBs to see if this holds true. The researchers hope to develop a forecasting model for XRB jet launching so that more complete observations can be obtained.

The results show that the rapidly decreasing radius of the inner disk, called R in , combined with a decrease in x-ray emission variability (indicated by rms), are a reliable predictor of jet launching. "All the four sources turned out to show the precursors of jet ejections (drops in R in and rms) 1–10 days before radio activities," the authors write.

This artist’s depiction of a jet ejection shows how the jet from the black hole turns on when the inner radius of the accretion disk shrinks down to the ISCO fast enough. Image Credit: Professor Toshihiro Kawaguchi from University of Toyama, Japan and Dr. Kazutaka Yamaoka from Nagoya University, Japan.

They also found that there are no reliably detected increases in the amount of mass accreted prior to the launching of jets. "They show no huge jumps in M prior to each jet ejection," the researchers explain.

In at least one of the XRBs, that rate actually decayed in the 30 days leading up to jet launching. "We examined the time evolution of the accretion rate M of XTE J1859. It turned out to be exponentially decaying during the outburst (with an e-folding timescale of ∼30 days), and shows no huge jumps around the jet ejections," they write.

But XTE J1859 did show a tantalizing hint of enhancement. "There is a hint of ∼20% enhancement in M just before the jet productions," the authors write.

But that's just a hint, and better observations are needed to support it. "Such fine structures in the time evolution of M will be examined by the better data via the “jet forecast” in the future," the researchers write.

Another notable finding concerns the Eddington limit. It's a theoretical threshold balanced between the inward force of gravity and the outward force of radiation. In two of the four systems, jets formed below this threshold. Some models of jet ejection say that super-Eddington accretion beyond this limit is necessary to launch jets, but these results say otherwise.

“Monitoring of R in seems to be suitable for predicting the timing of jet ejections,” said Prof. Kawaguchi. “The development of a ‘jet forecast’ would enable us to concentrate observing facilities on the expected timing of jet ejections, thereby accelerating our understanding of jet physics.”

Their jet forecasting model would be based on shrinking R in and X-ray variability, and when both are detected, alerts would be sent out to other telescopes for more complete observations. Those observation would hopefully reveal some more of the extreme physics that dominate and define black holes.

"When both R in and rms continuously decrease and when R in is about to reach the ISCO, alerts can be circulated as a “jet forecast” for triggering ToO (Target of Opportunity) observations," the authors write.

This is more than just purely academic. Earth has been subjected to bombardment by high-energy particles throughout its history. The Earth's protective magnetic shield deflects most of them, but some get through and trigger showers of secondary particles. Convincing evidence is thin, but some researchers still consider them a factor in the course of life on Earth.

“Jet ejections in the Universe produce high-energy photons and particles, such as neutrinos, and such cosmic rays have long influenced the evolution of living creatures on Earth, including human beings,” concluded Prof. Kawaguchi.