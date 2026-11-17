There are two ways to study the earliest moments of the Universe. One is to peer into the deepest, darkest regions of space. The other is to study the most dense energetic fluid we can create in particle accelerators. A new study looks at how this fluid can behave.

The fluid is known as a quark-gluon plasma, which was the first matter of the cosmos. In those earliest moments quarks churned among the sea of strong-force carrier particles, similar to the way dust particles dance in a swirl of atomosphere molecules. Only after the Universe expanded a bit did this fluid solidify into the nuclei we see today. By slamming particles together at near light speeds, we can recreate a bit of that early plasma fluid, but only for the briefest moments of time. So we study the fluid primarily by the particles generated by these collisions. In this new study the team simulated how the fluid behaves when a heavy particle passes through it. In the lab this can be done by slamming a proton into a heavy nucleus.

Particle fluids generally follow Brownian motion. First observed by Robert Brown as the jiggly motion of pollen in water, it occurs when smaller particles collide with a larger particle over time. The barrage of kicks nudges the larger particle around a jiggly random path. The smaller particles also collide with each other in a similar way. On a large scale this creates many of the features of thermodynamics, such as the flow of heat and the ideal gas relation of temperature and pressure.

One of the features of Brownian motion is that the distribution of particle speeds is Gaussian. Most of the particles have speeds close to the average, but there are some particles that are much faster and some that are much slower. The distribution is symmetrical; for every 10 particles moving twice as fast as the average, there should be about 10 moving half as fast. This makes sense because collisions are random.

How the Gaussian particle distribution is shifted for higher-energy collisions. Credit: Du Plessis et al.

Although a dense plasma of charged gluons is very different from a drop of water molecules, they both follow this Gaussian distribution. After all, they are both a sea of randomly colliding molecules. You would expect then that when heavy particles move through the plasma, the result would be Gaussian. All the heavy particles would be slowed down passing through the plasma, but some would slow a bit more and others a bit less because of the random collisions. This new study found that for heavy quarks in a quark-gluon plasma this is only partially true.

At slower speeds the result is precisely what we would expect. Collisions are random, and heavy quarks would have a Gaussian speed distribution. But if the heavy quarks are moving at near-light speed, such as a proton in a particle collider, then the distribution is biased. The quark is much more likely to be kicked in a way that slows it down and much less likely to get a kick that speeds it up. This skews the distribution away from Gaussian.

This means that when we study quark-gluon plasmas in a particle accelerator, we must take this bias into account. Using this result, we can better understand the fluid as a whole, and this could help us understand the connection between the hot dense state of the Big Bang and the Universe we see today.