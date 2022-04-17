Perseverance found its parachute, JWST cooling down its experiments, Standard Model once again in danger, Space Force releasing data to scientists, yet another approach for expensive space tourism and more top news stories of this week.
This is a new experiment we’re doing on Universe Today. Now you can also get the top space news in video format. Every week Fraser will select the most important stories from Universe Today and go give his view of them.
Top Stories of this Week
- Space Force is Releasing Decades of Tracking Data on a Thousand Bright Meteor Fireballs
- An overweight boson might be threatening the Standard Model
- James Webb Almost Cooled Down Enough
- Yet another approach to high altitude tourism
- Martian Astronauts Will Create Fuel by Having a Shower
- Perseverance rover spotted its parachute that helped it descend on Mars
- Five Rover Teams Chosen to Help Explore the Moon’s South Pole
- Apollo 11 Moon Dust Sells at Auction for a Cool Half Million
One Reply to “$500 000 for Moon Dust, Boson Breaking Physics, New Approach to Space Tourism”
Thank you Fraser, I for one really enjoyed this format. It is short and concise but still interesting enough to give an overview of the weeks news. Keep it!!
Regards
Scully