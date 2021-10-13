Webb has Arrived Safely at the Launch Site

Whew! A major milestone was achieved today in the James Webb Space Telescope’s journey towards launch. After the telescope successfully arrived in French Guiana yesterday after a secretive 16-day ocean journey (with apparently no pirates in sight), today the telescope took a short road trip over land to the ESA’s spaceport in Kourou. JWST is now at the payload processing facility, where staff will start the process of getting the telescope into the Ariane 5 rocket fairing.

Launch is currently scheduled for December 18, 2021 … T-66 days and counting!

The world's largest, most expensive space telescope has *not* been hijacked by pirates.



What a time to be alive that I can write that sentence. pic.twitter.com/XsI4gLL0AG — Paul Byrne (@ThePlanetaryGuy) October 12, 2021

JWST was shipped in a specially built French vessel named the MN Colibri, designed to transport aerospace components inside a water-tight chamber the size of a football field. The massive clean air chamber was built so JWST would not be exposed to vibrations, any excessive G forces of acceleration and deceleration, the rolling or pitching on the water due to sea swell or wind, or excessive temperatures.

The 9,300 km (5,800-mile) voyage took Webb from California through the Panama Canal to Port de Pariacabo on the Kourou River in French Guiana, on the northeastern coast of South America.

Can you see #NASAWebb in its special case as it makes its way to @EuropeSpacePort? https://t.co/tMjeGE2M9H — Space Telescope Science Institute (@SpaceTelescope) October 13, 2021

The space observatory will now begin two months of operational preparations before its launch on an Ariane 5 rocket. After launch, hopefully its next “stop” will be 1.5-million-kilometers (1 million miles) away at the second Lagrange point (L2), after 30 days of travel, which includes the unfolding of the primary mirror and sunshield, as well as turning on all the instruments.

JWST’s deployment timeline. Credit: ESA

“Webb’s arrival at the launch site is a momentous occasion,” said Gregory Robinson, Webb’s program director at NASA Headquarters, in a statement. “We are very excited to finally send the world’s next great observatory into deep space. Webb has crossed the country and traveled by sea. Now it will take its ultimate journey by rocket one million miles from Earth, to capture stunning images of the first galaxies in the early universe that are certain to transform our understanding of our place in the cosmos.”

[#Webb] De nouvelles photos de l'arrivée et du déchargement du télescope?spatial James Webb au port de Pariacabo !



?? New photos of the arrival and unloading of the James Webb space telescope at Pariacabo harbour in Kourou !#WebbFliesAriane #MNColibri #VA256 pic.twitter.com/WuEsH2gRzN — Centre spatial guyanais (@EuropeSpacePort) October 12, 2021

At the spaceport, engineers will run final checks on the observatory’s systems. Configuring the spacecraft for flight includes loading the propellants on JWST itself, before Webb is mounted on top of the rocket and enclosed in the fairing for launch.

Once operational, Webb will reveal insights about all phases of cosmic history, looking back to the universe’s first stars and galaxies, searching for signs of potential habitability among the thousands of exoplanets that have been discovered in recent years, as well as zooming in on objects in our own Solar System.

To ship? the largest-ever space science observatory, you need a really big suitcase?One 18 feet (5.5m) high, 15 feet (4.6m) wide, and 110 feet (33.5m) long was perfect to send @NASAWebb to South America. After tests, all that's left is to…fold it in.? https://t.co/1JuUKtOy7e pic.twitter.com/10lhEwni8O — NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) October 12, 2021