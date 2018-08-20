Carnival of Space #575
Welcome to the 575th Carnival of Space! The Carnival is a community of space science and astronomy writers and bloggers, who submit their best work each week for your benefit. We have a fantastic roundup today including news from the IAU, so now, on to this week’s worth of stories!
The Atlantic
- The Sun is Actually One of the Most Difficult Places to Reach in the Solar System. Here’s how the Parker Solar Probe Will Do It
- TESS Practices on a Comet Before Starting on its Science Operations
- As the Martian Dust Storm Subsides, There’s Still No Word From Opportunity
- 170 Years Ago, Eta Carinae Erupted Dramatically. Astronomers Now Think They Know Why
- The Astronomical Society of the Pacific Announces Its 2018 Award Recipients for Astronomy Research and Education
- The IAU GA 2018 Logo and Poster: Science Meets Culture
- Resolutions to Be Voted On at the XXX IAU General Assembly
- FM06: Galactic Angular Momentum
- FM05: Understanding Historical Observations to Study Transient Phenomena
- FM13: Global Coordination of International Astrophysics and Heliophysics Activities from Space and Ground
- FM11: JWST – Launch, Commissioning, and Cycle 1 Science
- S345: Origins: From the Protosun to the First Steps of Life
- S344: Dwarf Galaxies: From the Deep Universe to the Present
- S343: Why Galaxies Care About AGB Stars
