Carnival of Space #558

First up, over at Blasting News, we learn that as the Google Lunar XPrize ends Israel is still shooting for the moon! Israel’s SpaceIL is still planning to land on the Moon by the end of 2018! Best of luck!

Then, we visit The Hill, where we learn why Why NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is such a fiscal black hole.



Next, The SpaceWriter describes how Insight Readies for Its Trip to Mars. On May 5th, NASA’s InSight mission will launch from Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3 north of Los Angeles. It will be the first-ever planetary mission launch from the west coast of the United States!

Over at CosmoQuest, we learn about how HotPopRobot Helps Families and Kids Create Citizen Science! This Canadian family of makers and citizen scientists shares projects and experiences with enthusiasts of all ages.

Then, Brian at NextBigFuture has 3 stories for us this week. First, Brian describes how Dark matter might be primordial black holes.

Next, Brian reveals how Ancient industrial civilizations would be very hard to detect.

Then Brian details how Holographic sails fixes last technical issues for interstellar laser pushed sails.

Finally, we return to Universe Today for the final stories. First up, Matt Williams details how Pluto’s Charon Gets Mountains Named After Sci-Fi Authors Octavia Butler and Arthur C. Clarke, as Well as Many Others From History and Legend.

Fraser Cain then takes us on an adventure Living Underground on Other Worlds. Exploring Lava Tubes.

Evan Gough shows us a Fascinating Variety of Planet-Forming Disks Around Other Stars.

And Bob King gives us a whole new bucket list with The Finest Sights Before You Die With “Wonders of the Night Sky.” This must-have guide makes a fantastic gift for the stargazers in your life!

