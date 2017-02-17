  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Carnival of Space. Image by Jason Major.

Carnival of Space #497

Article Updated: 17 Feb , 2017
by

Welcome, come in to the 497th Carnival of Space! The Carnival is a community of space science and astronomy writers and bloggers, who submit their best work each week for your benefit. I’m Susie Murph, part of the team at Universe Today and CosmoQuest. So now, on to this week’s stories!

Over at Planetaria, Paul Scott Anderson reports on New Horizons completes another course adjustment in preparation for 2019 flyby of next KBO.

Our friends over at Blasting News have a great list of stories for us this week. First, the Hubble repair mission by Sierra Nevada Dream Chaser mini-shuttle proposed. Then, check out about how India calls for a substantial increase it its civil space spending. Next, check out the buzz in Hollywood on why Jessica Chastain’s ‘Mercury 13’ project provokes outrage on Twitter. Then, learn about NASA rolling out a plan to land on Europa. Also, a Bill has been introduced in Congress to send NASA back to the moon, and NASA is considering sending a crewed Orion spacecraft around the moon in 2019.
Finally, the Google Lunar X Prize announces Moonbot Challenge aimed at young people.

Over at the Chandra X-Ray Observatory website, guest blogger Dacheng Lin, first author, tells us about the paper Stellar Gluttony: Force-feeding a Massive Black Hole for over a Decade.  Dacheng is a research scientist at the University of New Hampshire.

Finally, back here at Universe Today, it’s been a busy week too! First up, Nancy Atkinson tells us how we can help discover Planet 9. Next, Evan Gough tells us about the Chance Discovery Of A Three Hour Old Supernova.  Finally, Bob King shows us a gorgeous Video of Green Comet 45P that Puts You Close To The Action!

Thank you for all of your stories – we’ll see you next week!

And if you’re interested in looking back, here’s an archive to all the past Carnivals of Space. If you’ve got a space-related blog, you should really join the carnival. Just email an entry to carnivalofspace@gmail.com, and the next host will link to it. It will help get awareness out there about your writing, help you meet others in the space community – and community is what blogging is all about. And if you really want to help out, sign up to be a host. Send an email to the above address.

