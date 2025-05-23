Venus Has a Single Solid Crust... But It's Surprisingly Thin

A new study suggests that unseen geologic activity may lurk just below the thin crust of Venus.

We’re slowly unraveling the mysteries of Earth’s strange twin.

Our nearest neighbor is only slightly smaller than the Earth… but that’s just about the only thing the two planets have in common. Permanently shrouded in a thick atmosphere, the surface is subjected to a punishing atmospheric pressure more than 90 times that of Earth at sea level, and temperatures reaching 460 degrees Celsius. This has also made Venus difficult to explore, to say the least, with the late Soviet Union’s Venera missions lasting for just hours on the surface.

Certainly, exploring enigmatic Venus is hard. A reminder of this literally came home this month, when the failed Soviet Venus lander Kosmos-482 reentered on May 10th over the Indian Ocean region, after more than half a century in Earth orbit.

Now, a recent NASA-funded study published in Nature: Communications suggests that the interior of Venus may be equally strange as well.

Earth has an active surface and crust, with tectonic plates crashing together and rising and sinking back into the interior in a process known as subduction. In contrast, we see that Venus has no surface fault lines suggesting individual plates, with the crust of Venus instead seeming to be fused in one single piece.

Contrasting interiors of Venus versus Earth. Credit: JAXA.

NASA’s Magellan mission created a radar map of the surface of Venus in the 1990s. Venus, however, is not dormant, but features vast active structures called coronae. These are circular surface features, thought to be caused by plumes of hot material pushing against the surface. Think bubbling cheese, on a piping-hot pizza. Though modern Earth has no direct analog, geologic coronae are thought to have been a feature common on early Earth. Evidence for modern volcanic activity on the surface of Venus includes the Maat Mons and the Ozza Mons regions.

The Artemis Corona feature on Venus. Credit: NASA/Magellan.

Another recent study out earlier this month lends support to the idea that these circular coronae are still actively reshaping the surface of Venus.

This then presents a mystery, as Venus seems to lack a tectonic plate cycle, but somehow still remains volcanically active. What researchers in the study propose is a mechanism of crust metamorphism, coupled with rock density and melting cycles. Researchers ran models and simulations of the interior of Venus and came up with a surprising result: this activity limits the crust-mantle boundary to a depth of 25-40 miles (40 to 65 kilometers) at most… a surprisingly thin result. For context, we know that Earth’s crust is on average 3 to 44 miles (5-70 kilometers) thick (that’s oceanic, versus continental).

Crustal density and thickness for Venus, versus various basalt compositions and thermal gradients used in the study. Nature/Creative Commons

"We are currently working on understanding the composition of the Venusian highlands since they do show similarities to Earth's continental crust, which would give us some insight on the geological evolution of Venus," Julia Semprich (Open University, United Kingdom) told Universe Today. "Modeling the interior with our new crustal densities would also be an option."