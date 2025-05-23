More Questions About Life on Exoplanet K2-18b

Whenever scientists present new research showing potential biosignatures on an exoplanet, follow-up articles spread like ripples on a pond. Mainstream media usually runs with it, which shows how the issue captures people's attention. The issue of life on other worlds is a compelling one. This is what happened recently with the exoplanet K2-18b.

Science works when a community of people embracing intellectual integrity gathers, assesses, and discusses evidence. The discussion consists of papers published in peer-reviewed journals, where researchers test each other's ideas, ask new questions, and present new evidence. The adage that extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence applies here.

Since the announcement that K2-18b showed signs of chemical biosignatures in its atmosphere, follow-up papers have questioned the idea. Professor Nikku Madhusudhan from Cambridge was the lead author of the paper that presented evidence of dimethyl sulphide (DMS) and dimethyl disulphide (DMDS) in the planet's atmosphere.

"This is the strongest evidence yet there is possibly life out there. I can realistically say that we can confirm this signal within one to two years," Madhusudhan told the BBC. Madhusudan also pointed out that more work is needed to understand what the JWST detected in K2-18b's atmosphere.

Madhusudan's recent paper isn't the only one to present evidence of biosignatures at K2-18b. He and his colleagues published an earlier study that also detected carbon dioxide and methane on the planet.

The graph shows the observed transmission spectrum of the habitable zone exoplanet K2-18 b using the JWST MIRI spectrograph. The image behind the graph is an illustration of a hycean planet orbiting a red dwarf star. The spectrum shows tantalizing hints of DMS and DMDS, but it's complicated. Image Credit: A. Smith, N. Madhusudhan (University of Cambridge)

The newest response in the K2-18b conversation comes from a new paper titled "Insufficient evidence for DMS and DMDS in the atmosphere of K2-18 b. From a joint analysis of JWST NIRISS, NIRSpec, and MIRI observations." The lead author is Rafael Luque from the Department of Astronomy & Astrophysics at the University of Chicago. The paper has been submitted to Astronomy and Astrophysics and is available on arxiv.org.

The paper adds to the chorus of skeptical responses to Madhusudhan's initial paper.

"We found the data we have so far is much too noisy for the proof that would be needed to make that claim," said lead author Luque. "There's just not enough certainty to say one way or the other."

Peeling back the layers of this scientific issue exposes a deeper truth about science, the JWST, and current limitations in exoplanet science that aren't always discussed in the mainstream media. An important thing to understand is that molecules like DMS don't jump out of the data.

This planet is 124 light-years away, and this is where things get dicey. Even though we routinely hear of distances in the tens of thousands of light-years or more in astronomy, 124 light-years is still an extremely long distance. The JWST is extraordinarily powerful, but it's not magic.

The JWST simply gathers data agnostically, and scientists use models to find patterns in the data. There are multiple models, each with different strengths and weaknesses. The previous image of the JWST's spectra from K2-18b makes this clear. It shows the data as yellow points and the model used to explain it in blue. There's no exact match.