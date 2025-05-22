HERMES-PF's 6 CubeSats Watch The Entire Sky For High-Energy Bursts

Multi-messenger astronomy has been all the rage lately. It involves capturing data on the gravitational and electromagnetic signals from catastrophic cosmic events. However, with that newfound interest comes required updates to infrastructure. Gravitational wave detectors have been upgraded and will be even more sensitive soon. But to realize the promise of multi-messenger astronomy, scientists must have a fleet of spacecraft watching the entire sky for high-energy signals indicative of the events that cause gravitational waves. At least, that is the team's long-term plan behind the High Energy Rapid Modular Ensemble of Satellites Pathfinder (HERMES-PF) mission, which successfully launched in March and is currently undergoing commissioning.

The motivation behind HERMES-PF is simple: collecting electromagnetic and gravitational wave data on the same event opens up a whole new world of understanding of the forces underlying the event that has never been possible to explore. With that data, we could dramatically increase our knowledge of events like black-hole mergers, neutron star and black hole mergers, or other cataclysmic events that have never been observed in such detail.

However, we need an accurate idea of where the signal is coming from to do so. Gravitational wave detectors are relatively direction agnostic, however electromagnetic detectors are very dependent on which angle they are pointed towards. If they happen to be pointed away from a signal, they might miss it altogether. Even simply pointing in the general direction rather than spot on at the source of the signal could result in less-than-ideal data.