The Planet That Lied About Its Own Spin

Every so often a piece of research comes along that isn't really about a discovery, it's about a mistake we didn't know we were making. This is one of those, and it happens to be about one of our nearest planetary neighbours.

Venus takes 243 Earth days to turn once on its axis, one of the slowest rotations of anything in the Solar System. But if you only watched its clouds, you'd conclude something completely different. The upper atmosphere of Venus races around the planet in about four days flat, a phenomenon astronomers call super rotation, which makes the whole planet look like it's spinning roughly sixty times faster than it actually is. Look at the wrong layer, measure the wrong thing, and you get an answer that's wrong by nearly two orders of magnitude.

Venus shrouded in its dense, fast moving cloud layer, the atmosphere here circles the planet in about four days, nearly sixty times faster than Venus itself actually rotates, the exact discrepancy at the heart of the new research (Credit : NASA/JPL-Caltech)

That's the warning at the heart of a new paper from Stephen Kane at the University of California, Riverside, and it matters for a reason well beyond curiosity about our nearest neighbour. Rotation isn't a footnote in planetary science, it's foundational. How fast a world spins governs how heat from its star gets redistributed, how weather systems form, how oceans and atmospheres talk to each other. Get the rotation rate wrong and every climate model built on top of it inherits that error.

The trouble is that for planets orbiting other stars, we can't watch a solid surface spin the way we can with Mars. Most exoplanets are only visible through their atmospheres, which means astronomers are often measuring wind, not rotation, and mistaking one for the other. Kane's paper isn't just diagnosing the problem, it offers a fix. By observing the same planet across multiple wavelengths, including infrared, it lets you probe deeper into the atmosphere where, on Venus at least, wind speeds drop off the closer you get to the surface. Stack up measurements at different depths and you can start reconstructing what the actual planet underneath is doing, rather than just what its weather is doing.

Why this is landing now rather than staying a neat technical footnote comes down to timing. The European Space Agency's PLATO mission launches in March 2027, and in a companion paper Kane and his colleagues, including doctoral student Emma Miles, predict it will turn up several hundred Venus-like worlds. That's not a small number in this field, it's a windfall. For the first time, scientists will have a proper population of exo-Venuses to compare against the real thing, rather than a single, maddening data point.

An artist's impression of ESA's PLATO spacecraft, equipped with 26 ultrasensitive cameras designed to detect the tiny dimming of starlight as planets pass in front of their host stars.The mission expected to reveal several hundred Venus like worlds after its 2027 launch (Credit : ESA)

That comparison could finally start answering the question that's nagged at planetary scientists for decades: why did Venus, a world built to roughly the same size and recipe as Earth, end up a crushing, lead melting hellscape, while Earth kept its oceans and its temperate skies? If most of those exo-Venuses turn out to be slow rotators like Venus itself, that's a strong hint that sluggish spin is a genuine ingredient in the runaway greenhouse recipe. If their rotation rates turn out to be all over the place, the search moves elsewhere.

Earth's own 24 hour spin is quietly doing a huge amount of climate work, moving solar energy around, driving the atmospheric and ocean circulation that keeps things liveable. As we start hunting for potentially habitable worlds elsewhere, this paper is a reminder to check that the number we're calling "a day" on some distant planet is actually a day, and not just the planet's weather having a very fast opinion about it.

Source : Slow Spin Could Explain Why Planets Become Hellish