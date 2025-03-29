How To Power CubeSats Using Deep Learning

Deciding how to power a CubeSat is one of the greatest challenges when designing a modular spacecraft. Tradeoffs in solar panel size, battery size, and power consumption levels are all key considerations when selecting parts and mission architecture. To help with those design choices, a paper from researchers in Ethiopia and Korea describes a new machine-learning algorithm that helps CubeSat designers optimize their power consumption, ensuring these little satellites have a better chance of fulfilling their purpose. The power situation for CubeSats is complicated, to say the least. They are typically powered via solar panels, which have to deploy from the "U" structure that all CubeSats are designed around. However, even if they are deployed successfully, they are subjected to wide ranges in solar radiation and temperature, causing dramatic swings in their overall power output. According to the authors, power system faults cause around a quarter of all CubeSat mission failures. Several design choices, such as multi-input multi-output (MIMO) converters, can already help alleviate that. However, managing this type of power distribution system also comes at a cost, as it is designed to perform a function called Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT).

Fraser discusses space power with Dr. Stephen Sweeney Simply put, MPPT is a control algorithm that attempts to get the highest possible power out of the system given any environment it finds itself in. For example, suppose the incidence of solar radiation dips slightly because the CubeSat is at a non-optimal orientation to the Sun. In that case, the MPPT algorithm tells it to reorient itself so that the highest solar irradiance level falls on its solar panels. Several control algorithms are designed to optimize the MPPT of a CubeSat. These include creative algorithms named Perturb and Observe (P&O), Incremental Conductance (InC), and Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO). While all of these are relatively effective at optimizing MPPT, ranging from 88-94% efficiency, they all share the same weakness—they're not adaptive, and their parameters must be set before the CubeSat launches. Enter one of the most popular artificial intelligence algorithms - deep learning. The authors describe the development of a Deep Feedforward Neural Network (DFFNN) linked with a standard proportional-integral controller that outperforms all other MPPT algorithms. Its efficiency, which they calculated at 97% based on trials with simulated data of a year-long mission, also increases the overall power efficiency of the system as a whole, as well as lowers the "power ripple" - changes in the power output supplied by the system that can introduce "transients," or temporary changes in voltage and current that can potentially damage components.