Are Nuclear Propulsion Systems the Future of Space Exploration?

Missions to Mars and other locations in deep space present numerous challenges, most of which stem from the distances involved. Using conventional propulsion methods (chemical rockets or Hall-effect thrusters) transits to Mars can take six to nine months. This makes the prospect of resupply missions impractical and emergency rescues impossible. On the one hand, multiple efforts are addressing these issues by ensuring that crewed missions are as self-sufficient as possible.

However, efforts are being made to develop advanced propulsion systems that reduce transit times. This includes nuclear propulsion concepts, which NASA began researching again in 2016 for its proposed "Moon to Mars" mission architecture. In a recent paper, two aerospace innovators reviewed key nuclear-electric propulsion concepts, their advantages, and challenges. In the end, they conclude that nuclear propulsion has the potential to revolutionize space exploration and make humanity "multiplanetary."

The study was conducted by Malaya Kumar Biswal M, the Founder and CEO of Acceleron Aerospace Sciences, and Ramesh Kumar V, the Founder and CEO of Grahaa Space. The paper describing their findings was recently presented at the 2025 Lunar and Planetary Science Conference (2025 LPSC), which took place from March 10th to 14th in Woodlands, Texas. To break it down, long-duration missions to Mars come with many hazards for astronaut health. These include long-term exposure to microgravity, which leads to muscle atrophy, bone density loss, and many other health concerns.

There's also the danger of long-term exposure to solar and cosmic radiation, leading to elevated risks of cancer. As mentioned, the long distances and transit times between Earth and Mars make resupply missions impractical. If astronauts suffer serious injury, it will take far too long to evacuate them. This is why all plans for missions to Mars include proposals for in-situ.-resource utilization (ISRU) and bioregenerative life support systems (BLSS) to reduce dependence on Earth.

However, since all the associated hazards stem from long distances and limited launch windows, efforts are also being made to reduce transit times via advanced propulsion. During the Space Age, NASA and the Soviets studied nuclear propulsion to enable missions to locations beyond Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and the Moon. Since then, research has focused on two primary methods: nuclear-thermal propulsion (NTP) and nuclear-electric propulsion (NEP).

Nuclear-thermal propulsion consists of a nuclear reactor heating hydrogen propellant and channeling it through nozzles to produce acceleration (delta-v). Nuclear-electric propulsion consists of nuclear reactors generating electricity to power a thruster, typically ion or Hall-effect thrusters.

Nuclear Electric Propulsion

However, as Biswal and Kumar indicate in their study, there are also two types of nuclear-electric concepts: Radioisotope Electric Propulsion (REP) and Fission Electric Propulsion (FEP). Whereas REP utilizes the heat generated from the natural radioactive decay of isotopes to produce electricity, FEP relies on nuclear reactors to generate power through controlled nuclear fission reactions. Each has its share of advantages that make it ideally suited to specific mission profiles.

For example, REP systems typically produce about 1 kW of power, sufficient for powering instruments and low-thrust propulsion systems like ion engines. They are known for being compact and reliable, making them ideal for small- to medium-scale missions. They have a proven track record thanks to missions like the Voyager probes and the Curiosity and Perseverance rovers. FEP is scalable, flexible, and more powerful, typically generating 8 to 10 kW. This makes it more suited to long-range exploration of the Main Asteroid Belt and outer Solar System.

Both systems are being researched for future missions to Mars and the outer Solar System. Some notable examples include the Kilopower Reactor Using Stirling TechnologY (KRUSTY) reactor, developed in 2018 by NASA. This reactor resulted from the Kilopower program to develop reactors that could continuously provide 1 to 10 kW of power for twelve to fifteen years. This reactor would leverage the heat generated by Uranium-235 to generate heat that would power Stirling converters.