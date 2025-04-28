How do robots feel in space? This is both a practical and possibly an existential question. Still, today, we'll focus on the practical side by looking at a review paper from Hadi Jahanshahi and Zheng Zhu of York University in Canada that discusses different tactile sensor types and their advantages and disadvantages for use in space. The review paper can be divided into two major categories: the challenges of the space environment and a deep dive into individual sensor modalities. In addition, the authors discuss current material science research on how each of these sensor types might be improved in the near future and lay out a paradigm for selecting the right type of sensor for your space application. To make the right selection, it's best to know the environment your application will be going into. Space has environmental conditions that are never naturally seen on Earth, such as microgravity, extreme radiation, and massive temperature swings. Each of these can impact sensors, and some will have a larger impact on certain types of sensors than others.

Fraser discusses whether it's better for humans or robots to explore space. Those types of sensors include four that warranted a deeper dive: resistive, capacitive, piezoelectric, and optical. Other, more advanced sensors, such as quantum tunneling composites or barometric pressure sensors, are mentioned, but they are still either early in the development cycle for use in the harsh environment of space or not well suited for those applications. Resistive pressure sensors are some of the most commonly used on Earth. They're simple, robust, and work under even the harshest conditions, including space. However, they suffer from both limited sensitivity and resolution. This is exacerbated at extreme temperatures, as the sensors report different resistance changes, leading to different outputs for the same force at various temperatures. They are most useful for extremely harsh environments that don't require a lot of precision, such as docking implements. Capacitive sensors are commonly used in smartphones and have almost become ubiquitous over the last twenty years. They are extremely sensitive and particularly useful for touchscreen interfaces if a robot has to interact with a human. However, they are also extremely environmentally sensitive and can be falsely triggered based on general proximity to objects. Helping a robot get into close proximity to something without actually touching it is its forte.