Can Ion Engines Use Water as a Propellant?

Ion drives are renowned for their efficiency. They're extremely efficient compared to chemical rockets, so they're preferred for deep space missions where propellant supplies are critical. New research shows how they could run on simple water, making them even more efficient.

Water is widespread throughout the Solar System, at least in ice form. Electrolysis can split water into hydrogen and oxygen, generating hydrogen that can be used as rocket fuel. However, that's a complicated endeavour. If the same water could be used as fuel in an ion drive, that's an intriguing possibility.

New research in the Journal of Electric Propulsion shows how it might work and what benefits it could provide. It's titled "Computational modelling of water-fuelled Hall Effect Thrusters," and the lead author is Jesús Manuel Muñoz Tejeda, who is from the Imperial Plasma Propulsion Laboratory at Imperial College London.

This research focuses on Hall-effect thrusters (HET), which aren't exactly the same as ion drives but very similar. Both systems use accelerated ions to propel spacecraft through space. Neither one can launch a spacecraft from the surface of a planet, but both are viable systems once a spacecraft has escaped a gravity well.

Ion drives are desirable for longer missions because they're more propellant efficient. NASA used them on their Deep Space 1, Dawn, and Psyche missions, while the ESA has used them on their Bepi-Colombo and LISA missions.

The authors write that Hall Thrusters are "the preferred option for a variety of in-space propulsion operations, such as station-keeping or orbital disposal." According to their paper, 72% of geo-stationary orbit satellites use Hall Effect Thrusters.

Hall Thrusters are simpler and have fewer components, while ion drives are a little more complex. Hall Thrusters generate higher thrust and lower specific impulse, while ion drives are the opposite. Both systems are in the broad category of electric propulsion.

Both systems use electricity, typically generated with solar panels, to give their propellant gas a positive charge. Then they use magnetic fields to eject the gas, creating thrust.