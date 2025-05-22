Our Solar System May Have a New Planetary Sibling: Another Dwarf Planet

Our understanding of our Solar System is still evolving. As our telescopes have improved, they've brought the Solar System's deeper reaches into view. Pluto was disqualified as a planet because of it. Now, new research says another dwarf planet may reside at the edge of the Solar System. Its presence supports the Planet X hypothesis.

The ongoing effort to understand the distant Solar System led to the discovery of objects like Far Out in 2018. It's a trans-Neptunian object (TNO), one of thousands without names or numbers. TNOs are primordial objects, unaffected by the Sun at such great distances. They're significant because they can tell us how the Solar System's large planets migrated in the distant past.

Researchers have found another rare type of TNO called an ETNO, for Extreme trans-Neptunian Object. They're even more distant from the Sun. TNOs orbit the Sun at a greater distance than Neptune, with a semi-major axis of 30.1 astronomical units. ETNOs have perihelia greater than 70 astronomical units. The object's working name is 2017 OF201.

The discovery is presented in new research titled "Discovery of a dwarf planet candidate in an extremely wide orbit: 2017 OF201." The lead author is Sihao Cheng, an astrophysicist associated with the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics and the Institute for Advanced Study.

2017 OF201 is notable for two reasons: its large size and its extremely wide orbit.

"It must have experienced close encounters with a giant planet, causing it to be ejected to a wide orbit." - Sihao Cheng, Perimeter Institute.

"We report the discovery of a dwarf planet candidate, 2017 OF201, currently located at a distance of 90.5 au," the authors write. "Its orbit is extremely wide and extends to the inner Oort cloud, with a semi-major axis of 838 au and a perihelion of 44.9 au precisely determined from 19 observations over seven years."

This image shows the current positions of Neptune, Pluto, and 2017 OF201. Image Credit: Jiaxuan Li and Sihao Cheng

AT about 700 km in diameter, it qualifies as a dwarf planet. It's also the second-largest known object in the ETNO population. (For comparison, Pluto is 2,377 km.) Its presence suggests that what astronomers thought was empty space beyond Neptune in the Kuiper Belt isn't empty after all. "Its high eccentricity suggests that it is part of a broader, unseen population of similar objects totalling about 1 % of Earth's mass," the authors write.

"The object's aphelion—the farthest point on the orbit from the Sun—is more than 1600 times that of the Earth's orbit," lead author Cheng said in a press release. "Meanwhile, its perihelion—the closest point on its orbit to the Sun—is 44.5 times that of the Earth's orbit, similar to Pluto's orbit."

The new object's orbit stands apart from other ETNOs and disagrees with the idea that our Solar System has a ninth planet. "Notably, the orbit of 2017 OF201 lies well outside the clustering of longitude of perihelion observed in extreme trans-Neptunian objects, which has been proposed as dynamical evidence for a distant, undetected planet," the authors write.