Earth formed about 4.5 billion years ago, along with the rest of the planets. Life appeared somewhere between about 4.28 and 3.8 billion years ago; it's difficult to determine clearly. An oxygen atmosphere is a more recent development for Earth, in geological timescales, and understanding how that happened is a big part of understanding the present-day Earth.

Earth is one big system. The atmosphere, the oceans, and life itself are all parts of the system. In some respects, they can be studied in isolation. But when trying to understand Earth and its long history, they need to be understood together. The system changed significantly when life changed. Somewhere around 2.4 billion years ago, cyanobacteria appeared, and they brought a new trick with them: photosynthesis.

Cyanobacteria used sunlight to split water molecules apart. That did two things: it generated their chemical energy, and it released free oxygen into water, which eventually found its way into the atmosphere. That was a monumental stage of Earth's development that eventually led to an ozone layer, letting life flourish on the surface. The oxygenation of the atmosphere also led to complex life like us.

But this all happened a long time ago. At first, the oxygen didn't accumulate in the atmosphere, and figuring out how it all played out isn't simple. Scientists know that the oxygenation history of the ocean and the atmosphere are coupled, but there are many questions. Some researchers argue that the atmosphere's oxygenation took place in different stages, one of which was the Great Oxygenation Event (GOE), while others have argued that the process was smoother. The debate continues.

New research in The Innovation shows how Earth's atmosphere was oxygenated in three distinct steps, and that the deep ocean lagged behind in each case. In the last of the steps, deep ocean oxygenation lagged behind by 600 million years.

The research is titled "Stagewise oxygenation of the Earth’s atmosphere and oceans," and the authors are Haiyang Wang and Chao Li, geochemists at the Chengdu University of Technology.

"Earth’s surface oxygenation was a protracted, multi-step process," the authors write. "It is widely accepted that atmospheric O2 rose through three major steps, each closely linked to key evolutionary innovations."

The oceans and the atmosphere are linked, and during the quest to understand Earth's oxygenated atmosphere, researchers used the geological rock record to understand ocean chemistry. The well-known banded iron formations are a part of this. They record the ocean's oxygen levels. The atmosphere doesn't hold an ancient record, so the ocean's geological record was used as a proxy for the atmosphere's evolution and oxygenation, too.

So scientists largely think that three stages of rising oxygen created the modern atmosphere: the GOE about 2.4 billion years ago, the Neoproterozoic Oxygenation Event about 800 to 540 million years ago, and the Paleozoic Oxygenation Event about 400 million years ago.

The researchers reiterate the understanding that ocean and atmospheric oxygenation are coupled. Research shows that on billion year timescales, episodes of rising atmospheric oxygen precede the same episodic rise in ocean oxygenation, "whereas on shorter, million-year timescales, their redox states could diverge, exhibiting negative coupling," they write.

"Here, we synthesize geochemical, sedimentological, and palaeobiological evidence to reconstruct this coupled and dynamic atmosphere-ocean oxygenation history and to reassess its timing, mechanisms, and ecological consequences," the authors explain.

This work hinges on new geochemical proxies that give researchers a clearer picture of what happened so long ago.

"Recent advances in geochemical proxies, most notably sulfate triple-oxygen isotopes (Δ′17O), provide new constraints on atmospheric oxygenation, complementing and in some cases revising interpretations from traditional ocean redox proxies," the authors explain.

The researchers say that this sulfate (SO 4 )offers a cleaner way to understand the oxygenation of the atmosphere. That's because of the isotopic composition of atmospheric oxygen, which is recorded when sulfate forms. It has a deficit of the isotope oxygen-17. So the sulfate can be used to track the rise of atmospheric O2, putting dates on each rise in atmospheric oxygen.

They found that the GOE is unchanged, sitting between 2.4–2.1 billion years ago. But this work changes the dates of the second and third oxygen rises.

The second, the Neoproterozoic Oxygenation Event was 1.3–1.0 billion years ago instead of 800 to 540 million years ago. The Paleozoic Oxygenation Event was 0.42–0.36 billion years instead of 0.44–0.41 billion.

The researchers found something else, too. The previous dates for the Neoproterozoic and Paleozoic events still record something. But instead of dating atmospheric oxygen, they date the delayed oxygenation of the deep ocean. They lagged behind the oxygenation of the atmosphere by about 200 and 30 million years, respectively.

This graphic illustrates the results from new research into the oxygenation of Earth's atmosphere that shows how Earth's O2 rose unevenly: shallow seas first, then the atmosphere, and much later the deep ocean. During a 2-billion-year transition, atmosphere and ocean O2 sometimes diverged despite long-term rise. Ocean oxygenation was highly variable, with extreme spatial heterogeneity over time. Image Credit: Stagewise oxygenation of the Earth's atmosphere and oceans. Wang and Li 2026, The Innovation.

On shorter timescales, the link between ocean and atmospheric oxygen is still the defining feature in this work. But it shows that a change in one could've pushed the other in the opposite direction. The researchers think that what seems like a signal of rising oxygen levels is actually a drop. When a pulse of oxygen enters the ocean, it oxidized organic carbon and sulfide in the oceans. The organic carbon becomes CO2, and the sulfide becomes sulfate. The more organic carbon and sulfide there was in the ocean, the more it depleted atmospheric oxygen.

Over longer, billion year timescales, the atmophere is oxygenated as photosynthesis continues. But on shorter timescales, it can't keep up.

"Earth’s surface oxygenation history reflects a dynamic and nonlinear interplay among atmospheric O2 evolution, land and ocean redox buffering, and ecological innovation," the authors write. "Overall, the trajectory from localized Archean oxygen oases to the globally well-oxygenated surface environments of today underscores how atmosphere-ocean oxygenation both governs—and is reciprocally shaped by—the evolution of life."

This figure shows the evolution of Earth's atmosphere-ocean redox states through time and space. (A) Before 2.4 Ga: atmosphere and oceans were largely anoxic, with oxygen restricted to localized, shallow-water oxygen oases. (B) From 2.4 to 1.0 Ga: atmospheric O2 remained low; oxygenated waters were confined to the ocean surface, and oxygen oases developed primarily along continental shelves. (C) Between 1.0 and 0.41 Ga: atmospheric O2 increased but fluctuated, while oxygenated waters progressively penetrated to greater depths, with shelf environments continuing to host oxygen oases. (D) Since ∼0.41 Ga: atmospheric O2 approached near-modern levels; deep oceans became pervasively oxygenated, whereas mid-depth waters developed oxygen minimum zones (OMZs) that waxed and waned (solid curves) in response to high organic matter export and oxygen consumption. DOC, dissolved organic carbon. Image Credit: Wang and Li 2026, The Innovation.

It all happened in stages, as the different elements fed back on one another. This work shows that during Earth's long path to an oxygenated atmosphere, the ocean and atmosphere didn't change in lockstep on shorter timescales. "Throughout the 2-billion-year oxygenation transition, atmospheric and oceanic oxygen levels were episodically decoupled on shorter timescales, superimposed on a long-term trajectory toward global oxidation," they write.

The pair of researchers acknowledge some of the weakness in the evidence that paints this picture. The record of oxygen isotopes in sulfate is coarse, not exquisitely detailed. Beyond one billion years ago, the levels aren't well-constrained. So it's still more open to interpretation. There may be other steps in the path to oxygenation that aren't clear yet.

Understanding how life and the planet co-evolved together is a monumental task. Scientists know it happened, but all of the details are difficult to detect. But if it happened here, it almost certainly happened on any other habitable worlds.

"These deep-time perspectives illuminate the co-evolution of life and Earth’s surface environments and provide a conceptual framework for evaluating planetary habitability," the authors write.