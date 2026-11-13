Dense Galaxy Clusters Foster Mechanisms That Throttle Star Formation

Star-forming regions are plentiful in the Milky Way, and they're some of the most visually glorious sights in the galaxy. In these regions, the powerful light from massive young stars shapes and energizes gas into glowing arrangements of filaments and billowing clouds. Astronomers study these intently, and astrophotographers share their enthusiasm.

One of the most well-known star forming regions is the stunning Orion Nebula, captured in all its glory by space telescopes like the Hubble and the JWST, and by astrophotographers on the ground. Most of us have seen some of these images, even if only in passing.

Despite the presence of so many star-forming regions, the Milky Way only forms about 6 or 7 new stars every year. This pales in comparison with the cosmos' peak star formation rate about 10 billion years ago. That period of time is called the Cosmic Noon, and during that epoch, star formation was as much as 30 times greater than it is today, all across the Universe, including in the Milky Way.

But that all changed.

The star formation rate has slowed precipitously, and today it's dropped by about 97%. What caused this drop in star formation? Stars form from cold, dense gas, so something must have happened to the gas.

Astronomers know that environmental effects play a leading role in diminishing gas supplies and slowing star formation, both inside galaxies and between galaxies in galaxy groups. Stellar winds can blow gas away, and astrophysical jets from active galactic nuclei (AGN) can heat gas and disperse it. There are other types of disruptions, like gas stripping via galaxy mergers, and galaxy deformations from the same mergers. Sometimes galaxies can merge and gas can be spread out into space in tidal tails. In other cases, galactic star-forming gas is heated through interactions with the much hotter intergalactic medium, or even stripped away by these encounters.

Since most galaxies exist in galaxy groups, researchers try to understand the drop in star formation in these environments. But measurements of the gas supply in galaxy groups are rare.

New research to be published in Astronomy and Astrophysics measured how the supply of molecular gas, the raw material of star formation, is shaped by a galaxy's wider environment in dense galaxy clusters. It's titled "Probing the molecular gas content of galaxies in an over-dense group at z~0.7: A test case for environmental quenching," and the lead author is Jonathan Freundlich. Freundlich is an astrophysicist at the University of Strasbourg, Astronomical Observatory (ObAS). The work is focused on a distant galaxy group called COSMOS-Gr30.

This image shows a dense region of the COSMOS-Gr30 galaxy group about 6.5 billion light-years away from Earth. The observations were made using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. The image was the ESO's Picture of the Week on the 13th of November 2017. Image Credit: ESO/T. Contini (IRAP, Toulouse), B. Epinat (LAM, Marseille)

When astronomers want to probe molecular hydrogen (H2), the raw stuff of star formation, they face an obstacle. Despite being by far the most abundant molecule in the interstellar medium and the primary ingredient in the giant molecular clouds (GMCs) where stars form, H2 is virtually undetectable in radio observations. Since star formation needs cold gas, radio is the way to observe it. Astronomers make us of the fact that carbon monoxide (CO) is the second most abundant component of GMCs, and observe it as a proxy for H2. In particular, they measure what are called CO(2-1) emissions, which appear when CO drops its energy state and releases a photon with radio levels of energy. Then they rely on a standard conversion factor between H2 and CO to turn CO observations into H2 observations.

That's what they did in this research that focuses on COSMOS-Gr30, an exceptionally dense group of galaxies.

"We investigated the impact of group environment on molecular gas reservoirs at an intermediate redshift by observing the CO(2-1) emission from the galaxy group COSMOS-Gr30 at z∼0.7 with the Institut de Radioastronomie Millimetrique (IRAM) NOrthern Extended Millimeter Array (NOEMA) and 30m telescope," the authors write. This is a very dense environment where massive cosmic filaments intersect and host a large structure of ionized gas that's about 100 billion square light years in size.

This is the COSMOS-Gr30 galaxy group, located about 7 billion light years away, as seen with the JWST. The contours show the structure of diffuse ionized gas in between the group's member galaxies, as observed with the Multi-Unit Spectral Explorer instrument on the ESO's Very Large Telescope. Image Credits: Casey et al. 2023, Epinat et al. 2018, 2024, Freundlich et al. 2026.

The researchers measured the gas in the interstellar medium (ISM) inside of the galaxies as well as the gas in the intergalactic medium (IGM) between the galaxies. These simultaneous measurements generated a more comprehensive look at star-forming gas and its availability in dense galaxy cluster environments. It revealed mechanisms responsible for quenching star formation in dense clusters.

"Deep MUSE (Multi-Unit Spectroscopic Explorer) observations reveal a large, massive structure of ionized gas surrounding eight galaxies of the group, including one active galactic nucleus (AGN) host," the authors write. "This gas is not pristine and was likely expelled from the galaxies through both internal processes, such as star formation and AGN outflows, and external processes in the dense environment, such as ram pressure stripping and tidal interactions."

The results also show that less than one-third of the gas displaced from COSMOS-Gr30's member galaxies and moved into the diffuse structure is cold enough to form stars.

The researchers found that galaxies in this dense environment have only about 20% to 40% of the molecular gas found in typical main-sequence galaxies. Main-sequence galaxies are benchmark galaxies that form stars at a steady, typical rate.

Astronomers have studied molecular gas and its availability for star formation inside galaxies before, and they've done it for the intergalactic medium, too. But this work takes it a step further by characterizing gas availability in dense cluster environments. The research "... highlights the importance of simultaneously probing gas reservoirs within galaxies and the surrounding intragroup medium to capture environmental quenching in action," the authors explain.

"In the case of CGr30, the depletion of molecular gas within galaxies, combined with the presence of an extended gas structure, provides a consistent picture of environmental quenching," the researchers write.

This is the Northern Extended Millimeter Array (NOEMA) radio interferometer, located in the Hautes-Alpes at an altitude of 2550m. It has 12x15m radio dishes, and was used in this work to observe CO emissions in the galaxies of the COSMOS-Gr30 group. Image Credit: IRAM-gre via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

They do state a caveat with their results, and that regards some of the uncertainties in their work, including the star-formation rate (SFR) and how accurate the CO observations are as a proxy for molecular hydrogen.

"Although the uncertainties are significant, this suggests that environmental processes efficiently deplete molecular gas reservoirs in the galaxies of this group," the authors write.

More observations of COSMOS-Gr30 will address these uncertainties, and ALMA, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, will provide important observations. It's the most powerful radio antenna array in the world, more powerful than NOEMA used in this work. It has 66 high-precision 12 meter antennas that can collectively create a baseline up to 16 km wide. It can zoom into regions like COSMOS-Gr30 to uncover unseen detail.

"Furthermore, more precise SFR measurements are necessary to decrease the uncertainties, and larger samples of target galaxies in groups will allow us to assess group-to-group variance," the authors conclude.