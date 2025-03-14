Building a Solar Power Satellite from Moon Dust

Solar Power Satellite (SPS) advocates have been dreaming of using space resources to build massive constructions for decades. In-space Resource Utilization (ISRU) advocates would love to oblige them, but so far, there hasn't yet been enough development on either front to create a testable system. A research team from a company called MetaSat and the University of Glasgow hope to change that with a new plan called META-LUNA, which utilizes lunar resources to build (and recycle) a fleet of their specially designed SPS. Let's start with that SPS. The Multi-domain Operations using Rapidly-responsive PHased Energy Universally Synchronized (MORPHEUS) SPS system is a "sandwich-type," meaning the solar panels are on one side of the satellite, the electronics to convert the electricity from solar panels into a microwave are in the middle, and the microwave transmitters are on the other side—like a sandwich. According to the MetaSat authors of a recent paper, which was presented at the International Astronautical Congress in October, it is the first SPS system to undergo a combination of "eco-design principles" and life-cycle assessment (LCA), which is commonly used on Earth to quantity the environmental impact of a piece of technology. When they did the LCA on MORPHEUS, the authors found that the numbers didn't look good. It required significant resources to construct on the Earth and then even more resources to launch its massive bulk into space. Simply making up for the energy to get it into position to start producing its energy would take years to repay.

Reflectors are one SPS model that could provide almost unlimited energy. So, the authors decided to take a different approach - build it out of materials already available in space - particularly on the Moon. The Moon is covered in a substance known as "regolith" down to a few meters. It consists of fragments of rocks from the Moon's surface that were blasted about by meteoroid impacts, which already created materials called "agglutinates," which are basically melted glass particles that contain an agglomeration of materials. It is also extraordinarily abrasive and can cause potential long-term health problems for humans or maintenance problems for machines. However, it has useful materials, and META-LUNA plans to use them to build MORPHEUS power satellites automatically. The paper describes, admittedly at a very high level, the key components needed to build not only a fully autonomous manufacturing line for the various components of an SPS but also additional pieces of the factory itself, allowing it to grow over time in a way that would be familiar to John von Neumann. Utilizing readily available materials in the regolith, like silicon and aluminum, and advanced 3D printing techniques, an autonomous factory on the Moon could, in theory, at least produce almost all of what the MORPHEUS SPS would need. It would even be capable of making its own propellant to launch the SPS components into lunar orbit.