JWST Cycle 4 Spotlight, Part 1: Exoplanets and Habitability

The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) has announced the science objectives for Webb's General Observer Programs in Cycle 4 (Cycle 4 GO) program. The Cycle 4 observations include 274 programs that establish the science program for JWST's fourth year of operations, amounting to 8,500 hours of prime observing time. This is a significant increase from Cycle 3​ observations and the 5,500 hours of prime time and 1,000 hours of parallel time it entailed.

These programs are broken down into eight categories, ranging from exoplanet habitability and the earliest galaxies in the Universe to supermassive black holes, stellar evolution, and Solar System astronomy. They were selected by the Cycle 4 Telescope Allocation Committee (TAC) in February 2025, which comprised two Executive Committee Chairs, 36 Panel Chairs and Vice Chairs, 183 Discussion Panelists, 315 External Panelists, and 220 Expert Reviewers.

In terms of exoplanet studies, the observation programs for Cycle 4 focus on exoplanet characterization, formation, and dynamics. In particular, the programs address ongoing questions about exoplanet habitability and the types of stars that can host habitable planets. For instance, program GO 7068, titled "Surveying Stellar Shenanigans: Exploring M dwarf Flares for Exoplanetary Insights," focuses on the question of red dwarf stars and the hazards posed by their flare activity.

The field of exoplanets has undergone a major transition in recent years. With over 5,800 confirmed candidates (5,849 as of the writing of this article), scientists are moving from the discovery process to characterization. This consists of obtaining spectra from exoplanet atmospheres to determine what chemical signatures are present. By detecting potential biosignatures (i.e., oxygen, carbon dioxide, water, methane, etc.), scientists can measure planetary habitability more accurately.

Interestingly, the JWST was not originally designed for exoplanet characterization. However, its extreme sensitivity to infrared (IR) wavelengths and advanced spectrometers mean that Webb can obtain transit spectra from exoplanets as they pass in front of their suns. Combined with its coronographs (which block out light from a system's star), it can also detect the faint light reflected by exoplanet atmospheres and surfaces.

Red Dwarfs

In the past decade, astronomers have detected numerous rocky planets orbiting nearby M-type (red dwarf) stars. Of the 30 potentially habitable exoplanets closest to Earth, 28 orbit red dwarf stars. This is particularly good news for astronomers and astrobiologists since red dwarf stars are the most common in the Universe and account for about 75% of stars in the Milky Way. What's more, research has indicated that there may be tens of billions of potentially habitable rocky planets orbiting red dwarf stars in the Milky Way.

On the other hand, red dwarf stars are also known for being variable and prone to significant flare activity compared to Sun-like stars. Recent studies have detected several "superflares" events from red dwarfs powerful enough to remove the atmospheres of any planets orbiting them. However, recent observations by the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have shown that red dwarf stars tend to emit superflares from their poles, thus sparing orbiting planets.

Learning more about M-type stars and their effects on planetary habitability is the purpose of GO 7068, "Surveying Stellar Shenanigans: Exploring M dwarf Flares for Exoplanetary Insights." Dhvani Doshi, a PhD student at McGill University's Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets, is the principal investigator of this program. Using Webb's Near Infrared Imager and Slitless Spectrograph (NIRISS) instrument, the team will observe five active M-type stars for 5 to 10 hours each to obtain spectra as they transit in front of their stars.

They also anticipate recording 400 flare events with energies exceeding 10^{30} erg, or 6.24^42 electronvolts (ev). Per the program description:

"Through detailed analysis of flare properties and behavior in the NIR regime, our proposal aims to address critical gaps in our understanding of stellar flare phenomena on M dwarfs, refining existing models and enhancing our ability to interpret exoplanetary spectra in the presence of stellar activity."

Direct Imaging

As noted, Webb's advanced instruments also make it uniquely qualified for Direct Imaging studies. These involve observing exoplanets directly as they orbit their suns, which was previously restricted to massive planets with wide orbits. Thanks to Webb's extreme sensitivity and advanced instruments, Cycle 4 GO includes several programs that will conduct DI studies of nearby exoplanets.

This is the purpose of the GO 6915 program, titled "Direct Detection and Characterization of a Nearby Temperate Giant Planet." The Principal Investigator of this program is William Balmer, a Ph.D. candidate at Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI). He and his colleagues propose directly imaging HD 22237 b using Webb's Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Imager (MIRI) coronographs.