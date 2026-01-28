Biofilms May Have Sparked Life on Earth—and Could Sustain It in Space

How can microorganism communities known as biofilms, and have been hypothesized to be responsible for early life on Earth, be used for space exploration? This is what a recent study published in *npj Biofilms and Microbiomes* hopes to address as an international collaboration of researchers investigated the pros and cons of using biofilms in spaceflight. This study has the potential for scientists to better understand the role of biofilms in spaceflight while mitigating health risks of astronauts.

For the study, the researchers first reviewed the lengthy and complex history and attributes of biofilms, including how they contributed to early life on Earth, complex life forms, human health, and plant production. For spaceflight, the researchers reviewed how spaceflight disrupts biofilm structure and function, influence gut-biofilm interaction, and how microgravity influences rhizosphere-biofilm interaction, with the rhizosphere being the zone where roots, microbes, and soil interact.

Finally, the researchers examined potential spaceflight biofilm applications based on data obtained from the NASA Open Science Data Repository (OSDR), which promotes a publicly available and inclusive model for pursuing scientific research. These potential applications include precision and regenerative medicines and enhancing agriculture by improving crop yield and quality while reducing chemicals of pesticides. The study notes that biofilm communities could be designed for in situ pharmaceutical production, alleviating the need for medical resupply from Earth.

“Biofilms have supported life since primordial Earth,” the study notes in its conclusions. “Embedded in multicellular life, biofilms should be understood not only as risk agents to be eliminated but also as complex and adaptive biological tools to be harnessed. Space-based biofilm inquiry, built on Open Science principles, offers an opportunity to develop innovative biofilm-based technologies. These novel technologies will both enable deep-space exploration ambitions and generate sustainable, meaningful impacts on Earth.”

This study builds on a more than two-decade research history of examining the use of biofilms in spaceflight, with recent studies including a 2025 paper published in Science of Biofilms* that simulated a microgravity biofilm reactor where researchers observed biofilm growth and development under space-based conditions. Another 2025 paper published in the Journal of Microbiology* also explored how biofilm grows under space-based conditions while discussing potential risks and mitigation strategies. Biofilm formation in space was also explored in a 2023 paper published in npj Microgravity.

As noted, NASA has been studying biofilms for decades, specifically focusing on biofilm characteristics in space compared to Earth. This includes studying how biofilm communities attach to surfaces more easily in microgravity, potentially leading to equipment damage and astronaut health risks, and have also been observed to exhibit resistance to antimicrobials and antibiotics. Due to the closed system environment on space missions, biofilm communities could risk clogging water systems, corroding metals and pipes, and damage air filtration systems, the last of which is extremely vital for astronauts to get oxygen and filter out carbon dioxide and other unwanted chemicals.

Arguably the most comprehensive research endeavor to better understand biofilm activity in microgravity is the Characterization of Biofilm Formation, Growth, and Gene Expression on Different Materials and Environmental Conditions in Microgravity (Space Biofilms) investigation conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS). For this research, astronauts explore the intricate and complex processes responsible for biofilm growth and development in microgravity. Like countless other research endeavors on the ISS, findings from this research could impact Earth applications, including mitigating biofilm health hazards.

Biofilm research is just one of many research areas that will impact human space exploration, whether it’s on the ISS, the Moon, or Mars. While biofilms pose health risks to astronauts, they also possess countless applications that could enhance human space exploration.

How will biofilms contribute to spaceflight in the coming years and decades? Only time will tell, and this is why we science!

As always, keep doing science & keep looking up!