Astronomy’s Decades-Long Quest To Understand Cosmic Topology

If some aspects of cosmic topology turn out to be true, the idea that starships might voyage the cosmos over hundreds of thousands of light years without ever returning to the same neck of space-time could be problematic.

That’s because some aspects of cosmic topology (the global shape and connectivity of our cosmos) could dictate a closed loop universe — at least on the largest scales. That means that in some instances if a starship heads in one direction for long-enough, hypothetically, it could return to its starting point.

In some cases, there is an actual physical and straight path that can take you back to where you started, but not to when you started, Andrew Jaffe, professor of cosmology and astrophysics at Imperial College London, told me via email. If it took you back to the original time and spatial point, you would have something called a ‘closed timeline curve’ — aka a Time Machine, he says.

The current paradigm is that we live in a flat cosmos that is infinite in all directions. But global topology may ultimately invalidate part, or all of that axiom.

But topology is characterized by the possible existence and properties of unshrinkable closed loops—if you could travel far enough in some direction along the loop, you would return to your starting point, note the authors of a 2026 paper in the journal Nature Astronomy.

The goal of astrophysicists like Jaffe is to identify the signatures of such topology via large-scale cosmological observations.

Cosmic topology would imprint subtle signatures on the cosmic microwave background (CMB) and on the three-dimensional distribution of matter potentially breaking homogeneity at the largest scales, the Nature Astronomy authors write.

The CMB is the furthest back in cosmic time that is currently observable. It represents the light that last interacted with matter; that is, some 380,000 years after the Big Bang.

Cosmologists have been observing the CMB since the 1960s, but only since the early 2000s have they had enough sensitivity to detect the patterns that would enable them to see topology.

Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation. Image credit: NASA

Patterns Beyond The CMB

The modern era of cosmic topology started in the late 1990s when we realized we could use patterns in the CMB to look for topology, Jaffe, author of the 2025 book “The Random Universe: How Models and Probability Help Us Make Sense of the Cosmos,” told me. There were great strides with data from the WMAP satellite in the mid-2000s and then with yet higher-quality data in the 2010s, he says.

The data has not improved much since then.

But in the last few years, Jaffe and colleagues have created a group called COMPACT (Collaboration for Observations, Models and Predictions of Anomalies and Cosmic Topology), now comprising about twenty international scientists dedicated to thinking about this topological problem.

Our work with COMPACT has started to put these results into the full mathematical theory and details of the possible topologies that could describe our Universe, says Jaffe.

A true three-dimensional map of the observational cosmos would go a long way in identifying cosmic topology, beyond just studying anomalies on the surface of the cosmic microwave background. In other words, the gas, galaxies, and clusters of galaxies that astronomers can observe with the best telescopes.

A proper three-dimensional map of that matter would give us even more information about the topology of the Universe — possibly all the information that we could ever have, says Jaffe.

The goal is to try to see those repeating patterns, by looking at as much of the Universe as possible.

As for what would be a telltale signature of cosmic topology?

The existence of such “identifications” means that two areas of the sky that seem to be far apart might in fact be close together, says Jaffe. In the simplest case, this gives us repeated patterns: for the CMB, it might mean that there is a circle on one side of the sky that has exactly the same pattern as a circle far away from it, he says.

Jaffe uses the analogy of a three-dimensional torus, a three-dimensional geometric shape that resembles a ring or a doughnut.

Imagine a circle that goes around the “tube” of a donut that would cut through the tube, says Jaffe. The existence of paths like this indicates the kind of topology we are looking for, he says.

Topological Galaxy Clusters

There might even be signatures of topology in galaxy clusters that mirror each other from halfway across the cosmos. But such phenomena will be difficult to observe.

Because we know that the scale of the topology, if it is something like a torus, must be large enough that we can’t observe those twins, says Jaffe. They are too far away from each other, and from us, to see both at once, he says.

And even if we can eventually observe the cosmos on such large scales, this type of topological phenomena may forever be out our reach.

The largest structure in existence — the cosmic web of gas and dark matter stretching across billions of light years, connecting galaxies (Credit: NASA)

Cosmological Fortune

We may also be fortunate, and the evidence for cosmic topology may be sitting in existing data, the authors write. Or it may be collected over the coming years in campaigns to observe the CMB, to map the distribution and velocities of galaxies and other tracers of large-scale structure, they note.

The Bottom Line?

We need to know the Universe’s size: if it’s too big — much larger than the distance to the CMB sphere — we won’t be able to detect it, says Jaffe.

Sources

Andrew Jaffe

Nature Astronomy paper