Researchers Develop a Way to Check the Weather on a Exoplanet

Using data from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), an international team of researchers decoded the weather on a distant exoplanet. The target in question was SIMP J0136+09 (or SIMP 0136), a well-studied brown dwarf located about 20 light-years from Earth in the constellation Pisces. The method they used employs Principal Component Analysis (PCA), a statistical technique that simplifies complex data by keeping the variables that change together while discarding the rest.

The results showed that weather on SIMP 0136 is driven by two dominant processes: changes in temperature and the vertical structure of its clouds. The research was conducted as part of the JWST’s General Observer Program 3548, which conducted time series observations (TSO) and low-resolution spectroscopy of SIMP 0136 using Webb's Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). The results are described in a paper that appeared in Astronomy & Astrophysics.

Like all brown dwarfs, SIMP 0136 is larger and hotter than a gas giant, but not massive enough to have collapsed into a star. Its atmosphere features planet-sized, fast-changing cloud systems that constantly reshape what astronomers see. Despite its appearance, it behaves in a remarkably organized way. Thanks to the extreme sensitivity of the JWST's instruments, the data revealed minute brightness changes as the planet rotates, linked to changing weather patterns.

This artist concept portrays the brown dwarf W1935. Credits: Artwork: NASA, ESA, CSA, Leah Hustak (STScI)

Rather than complex atmospheric modeling, the PCA technique allowed the team to distinguish major changes in brightness from smaller fluctuations and random "noise." This method helped the team identify the key processes in the data, revealing an atmosphere whose observed changes can be explained by three recurring weather patterns, producing hotter areas with thinner clouds and cooler areas with thicker, vertically extended clouds. Said Merle Schrader, a PhD Candidate in Trinity’s School of Physics and the lead author on the paper, in a Trinity College Dublin press release:

In relative terms, SIMP 0136 is one of the easier brown dwarfs for us to capture high-quality data from. These data have been studied before by established methods, allowing us to compare some of the results from this new technique to what we already know about this object. The technique has also helped us develop a better understanding of what drives the weather on this faraway world and how these weather patterns interact and co-exist, but perhaps even more importantly, it shows how this approach can be further refined and applied to other, less well-known brown dwarfs in different parts of space.

Understanding the weather on exoplanets like SIMP 0136 creates opportunities to study the physics of giant planet atmospheres. Unlike other types of planets, astronomers can image brown dwarfs directly, giving them a chance to test ideas about cloud formation, atmospheric circulation, and heat transport under extreme conditions. The team's ability to discern intimate weather patterns on a distant planet is a testament to the JWST's powerful instruments and how far the field has advanced.

“Our findings will transform how astronomers analyze future JWST observations. Since our approach rapidly identifies the dominant components of the atmosphere, it offers an efficient first step before we begin computationally intensive modeling," said co-author Prof. Johanna Vos, an Associate Professor in Trinity School of Physics. "Applying this technique to a wide range of brown dwarfs and giant exoplanets will help us better understand the diverse weather systems that shape worlds far beyond our Solar System.”

One of the JWST's main objectives is to observe light reflected from exoplanets and obtain spectra that reveal the chemical composition of their atmospheres. This is an important step toward determining if an exoplanet can support life. When the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope becomes operational in the coming weeks, astronomers expect to directly image smaller exoplanets orbiting closer to their stars, where rocky, Earth-like planets are likely to be found.

Further Reading: Trinity College Dublin, Astronomy & Astrophysics