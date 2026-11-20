By the 1970s, scientists largely accepted the theory that the Universe was permeated by a dark, invisible mass that prevented galaxies from flying apart. While scientists had speculated about the existence of "Dark Matter" for years, it was the work of Vera C. Rubin that made it official. By the 1990s, deep field observations made by the venerable Hubble Space Telescope led scientists to theorize that there was a powerful cosmic force driving expansion, what would come to be known as "Dark Energy."

These two theories have become part of the predominantly accepted model of the Universe, known as the Lambda Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) model. However, alternative theories, like the Covarying Coupling Constants plus Tired Light (CCC+TL), still endure. Between 2025 and 2026, researchers at the University of Ottawa (go GeeGees!) tested the CCC+TL model against a range of important astronomical observations. The model passed these tests, challenging what we think we know about the Universe.

The research was conducted by Rajendra Gupta, an Adjunct Professor in uOttawa's Department of Physics, and postdoctoral researcher Dr. Nikolaos Samaras. As they described, they tested the CCC+TL model against the predicted abundance of certain elements (hydrogen, helium, and other light elements) shortly after the Big Bang, using cosmic-chronometer measurements. Their results are detailed in a paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The cosmic Dark Ages refer to the first 100 billion years after the Big Bang and before the formation of the first stars and galaxies. Credit: NASA

While scientists have observed considerable indirect evidence for Dark Matter and Dark Energy (DM and DE), no direct detections have been made, despite decades of research. In addition, the ΛCDM model has faced challenges in recent years, as observations by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) revealed an abundance of mature galaxies in the early Universe. This has led to renewed interest in alternative theories such as Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) and CCC+TL.

The latter model suggests that what is usually attributed to DM and DE could instead come from evolving fundamental constants that govern how forces and particles interact. In particular, CCC+TL changes Einstein's field equations for General Relativity (which describes gravity) and the Friedmann–Lemaître (FL) equations that describe cosmic expansion (aka. the Hubble-Lemaître Constant). Moreover, it uses the ages of galaxies to estimate how fast the Universe has expanded over time. As Gupta summarized:

Most emerging models explain only a limited set of observations. A new model must not conflict with the pillars of cosmology and astrophysics, and our findings meet that challenge, including the yet-to-be-published Cosmic Microwave Background challenge.

For their simulations, Gupta and Samaras couldn't simply modify standard computer models; they had to develop CCC+TL-compliant equations and code. As they describe in their paper, the model's results agreed with several major observations. They further applied the model to the 175 galaxies in the SPARC database and found that it reproduced their rotational curves without dark matter. They also applied it to the famous Bullet Cluster, a pair of merging galaxy clusters from which Rubin derived much of the evidence for DM.

In this case, the extra gravitational effect predicted by the CCC+TL model was consistent with observations of the clusters, which the researchers consider an early proof of concept. Alongside Utkarsh Kumar, a postdoctoral researcher in observational cosmology at uOttawa, Gupta and Samara applied the model to observations of time dilation in supernovae. Their results are described in a separate study that is still pending review. In another study, Gupta proposes that observations attributed to DM and DE likely originated from covarying coupling constants.

Age comparison against redshift in CCC+TL and ΛCDM models. Credit: uOttawa/Gupta et al. (2026)

In the standard model, the Universe was only about 300 million years old when the first stars and galaxies began forming, a period known as Cosmic Dawn. Under CCC+TL, the Universe would have been about 4.6 billion years old during this period, which would be long enough for the early galaxies observed by Webb to have formed and matured. In summary, the CCC+TL model suggests that we live in a Universe much older than 13.8 billion years, placing its age at around 26.7 billion years.

Upcoming observations will offer additional opportunities to test this new model. For example, there's the General Observations (GO) GO 3293 GLIMPSE program, or the Gravitational Lensing and NIRCam IMaging Program to probe Early galaxy formation and Sources of reionization. This ultra-deep observation program will use the JWST's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and gravitational lensing from the Abell S1063 galaxy cluster to study early galaxy formation and cosmic reionization. Said Gupta:

Impossible early galaxies become predictable galaxies. We predict that galaxies exist well beyond the distances the James Webb Space Telescope has reached. The success should encourage astronomers to take the new model seriously. It is challenging to understand and apply, but we believe it extends the physics of the Universe beyond ΛCDM limits.

Further Reading: University of Ottawa