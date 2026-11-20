Sometimes astronomers search for one thing and find something completely different. There are many examples of that, from the Cosmic Microwave Background to Pulsars to Gamma-Ray Bursts. The same thing happened recently to researchers who were hunting for exoplanets. Instead of distant planets orbiting a distant star, they found an unusual triple star system in our stellar neighbourhood.

Their unexpected discovery is presented in a paper titled "Welopō‘ai: A peculiar triple system 8 pc from the Sun," and it's published in Astronomy and Astrophysics. An international team of researchers made the discovery, and the lead author is Étienne Artigau. Artigau is from the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (IREx) at the Université de Montréal.

“The system should not exist.” - Professor Patrick Dufour, Université de Montréal.

“We were actually looking for planets,” lead author Artigau said in a press release. “Instead, we found something much more surprising.”

IREx is the group behind Canada's contribution to the JWST, the FGS/NIRISS instrument. IREx's other instrumentation projects include the SPIRou and NIRPS high-precision infrared spectrographs, installed in Hawai’i and Chile respectively, and the GPI imager on the Gemini-South telescope. This discovery began with the SPIRou (SpectroPolarimeter Infrared) instrument, which uses the radial velocity method to detect exoplanets tugging on their stars.

But in this case, instead of finding an exoplanet tugging on a star, they found another star tugging on a star.

"Serendipity has long played a key role in astronomy, offering insights into new phenomena," the researchers point out. "We report the serendipitous discovery of a white dwarf companion to the M4 V dwarf Welopō‘ai Aa (IRAS 21500+5903) during a radial-velocity search for exoplanets with SPIRou," the authors write in their paper. "The system is located at 8.46 pc and forms a hierarchical triple with a more distant white dwarf, which has no known analogue within 30 pc."

Astronomers have watched the M dwarf, named IRAS 21500+5903 (also called TYC 3980-1081-1 A), and known about its unusual radial velocity (RV) signal since 2019. In this work, the researchers used SPIRou to gather almost five years of RV data on the red dwarf. That data showed that the RV signal had a large amplitude, which was inconsistent with an exoplanet signal. Exoplanets produce small wobbles as they tug on their stars.

"The mid-M dwarf showed a near-constant acceleration of approximately 5 m s−1 d−1 (∼1800 m s−1 yr−1), a level inconsistent with a planetary companion: on a few-year orbit around a 0.42 M⊙ star, even a Jupiter-mass planet would induce an acceleration of at most ∼40−130 m s−1 yr−1," the authors write.

That's math-speak for saying that the RV signal is up to 45 times stronger than a planet the mass of Jupiter could produce.

This figure shows the RV curve of Welopō‘ai Aa from SPIRou observations spanning 4.8 yr, with the best-fit Keplerian model overplotted. The inset shows one week of observations, and shows how precise the measurements were. Image Credit: Artigau et al. A&A Volume 715, November 2026 A321

Astronomers already knew that the M dwarf had a binary companion. It's a white dwarf, the massive dead core of a star that was once a main sequence star like our Sun. But that star is too far away to be responsible for the RV signal. Instead, another massive white dwarf was most likely close to the M dwarf.

“The object’s unusual combination of high mass and dim light left only one plausible explanation: it was the remains of a dead star,” said co-author Charles-Antoine Parent, a Masters’ student at the University of Montreal. “The most likely explanation was a white dwarf, although a neutron star or even a black hole couldn’t be ruled out.”

To narrow it down, the researchers turned to the Gemini North Telescope and its ‘Alopeke instument. ‘Alopeke is a high-resolution imager that can eliminate distortion caused by Earth's atmosphere.

‘Alopeke revealed the nature of the third star in the system, showing that it was a second white dwarf that forms an inner pair. "This inner pair lies at a projected separation of 123.9 au (P > 1000 yr) from a previously known white dwarf," the authors write.

These panels show Alopeke observations in three different epochs, with yellow arrows showing the new white dwarf's position in December 2023 and 2024. It's more visible in some channels than others. The M dwarf is the central bright spot or region, it's shape distorted in the effort to highlight the white dwarf. Image Credit: Artigau et al. A&A Volume 715, November 2026 A321

Determining the mass of a solitary white dwarf is challenging. There are billions of them in the galaxy, but precise mass measurements of them are very rare. Only a handful of masses have been determined for nearby white dwarfs. Determining their masses in binary stars is easier, and because the new white dwarf interacts gravitationally with the red dwarf, the researchers could determine its mass dynamically, rather then depending on its brightness or its spectrum.

They found that the new white dwarf companion has about 0.62 solar masses. "The dynamically determined mass of the inner white dwarf is one of only a handful of such measurements for white dwarfs within 20 pc, and the most precise, at the sub-percent (0.7%) level," the researchers explain.

The system has been named Welopō‘ai, a Hawaiian word that combines welo (an inherited or family trait) and pō‘ai (an orbit or encircling path), together evoking a “path of family traits.” The primary red dwarf is designated Welopō‘ai Aa, its newly discovered close white dwarf partner is Welopō‘ai Ab, and the outer white dwarf is Welopō‘ai B.

This graphic shows observations of the Welopōʻai triple-star system, located only 28 light-years from Earth. The image on the left shows the two components of the system: Welopōʻai A, a closely orbiting red dwarf and white dwarf pair, and Welopōʻai B, a second white dwarf much farther away. The image on the right is a close-up view of the inner pair, and it shows the faint white dwarf companion (Ab) that was detected with the Gemini North telescope’s ‘Alopeke instrument. The overlaid curves illustrate the stars’ orbital paths. Image Credit: Pan-STARRS1/STScI/MAST (left); International Gemini Observatory/NSF

This system is very unusual, and rare. By determining its mass so accurately, the discovery will inform models of stellar evolution, something astrophysicists are always keen to improve.

“Discoveries like this remind us that our own cosmic neighborhood still contains remarkable surprises.” - Étienne Artigau, IREx, University of Montreal.

The new white dwarf was once a main sequence star like our Sun. But since it's so close to the red dwarf, the pair most likely interacted gravitationally at earlier stages of the white dwarf's evolution. It's possible that the two were inside a common envelope at one point, a situation where an envelope of gas surrounds both stars. That often forces the stars to spiral inward and merge. That should have destroyed Welopōʻai A, the red dwarf. But it appears to be intact, which is surprising. Somehow it survived that disruptive, turbulent scenario and follows a stable orbit.

“The system should not exist,” says Prof. Patrick Dufour, white dwarf specialist at Université de Montréal and co-author of the study. “We have no clean explanation for how it got here. That is the question driving our next observations.”

There are still some unexplained things about this system. The red dwarf is between 9 and 11 billion years old, yet is suprisingly metal-rich. Stars this old aren't expected to have such high metallicity. "Reproducing the metallicity would require the M dwarf to have captured roughly two-thirds of the metals, and almost none of the hydrogen or helium, ejected by the inner WD’s progenitor," the authors write, and there's no known mechanism that could do this.

"These puzzles, together with the still-open question of how the inner binary avoided a classical common-envelope in-spiral, identify Welopō‘ai as a valuable benchmark for future work on binary-star pollution and tidal evolution," the authors write.

“Discoveries like this remind us that our own cosmic neighborhood still contains remarkable surprises,” said Artigau. “Even when we’re searching for planets, our Universe often has something completely unexpected waiting for us!”