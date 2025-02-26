Perseverance Takes A Second Look At Some Ancient Rocks

A planet’s history is told in its ancient rock. Earth’s oldest rocks are in the Canadian Shield, Australia’s Jack Hill, the Greenstone Belts in Greenland, and a handful of other locations. These rocks hold powerful clues to our planet’s history. On Mars, the same holds true.

That’s why NASA’s Perseverance rover is revisiting some of them.

Perseverance is exploring Jezero Crater, an ancient paleolake. Its thick layer of sediments may contain evidence of ancient life on Mars. Every crater has a rim, and Perseverance’s current campaign involves studying the rim. The crater rim is different than the sediments. It’s made of ancient rock uplifted and exposed on the surface by the ancient impact that created Jezero.

On Earth, geologists regularly study rock that has made itself easy to examine by coming up from the deeper crust and presenting itself. The same thing happens on Mars, though impacts do the lifting, not plate tectonics. Perseverance is studying the rocks on the crater rim in its current Crater Rim Campaign. The location it’s exploring is an exposed outcrop named Tablelands.

This image shows Perseverance’s landing ellipse (green circle) and the different regions in the Jezero Crater. The rover is currently exploring the crater rim, shown in purple. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/USGS/University of Arizona

One type of rock that can teach us a lot about Mars’ ancient history is serpentine. It’s common on Earth and Mars and forms in the presence of water. Its presence on Mars is some of our strongest evidence that the planet was once wet.

Perseverance sampled Silver Mountain, a rock in the Tablelands. The rover used its abrasion tool on its robotic arm to create a fresh surface it could analyze. That analysis showed Silver Mountain is rich in pyroxene, a type of silicate found in almost every igneous and metamorphic rock. The rover also collected a core.

After that, it visited a rock named Serpentine Lake that showed telltale signs of serpentine. Perseverance used its abrasion tool to clean the rock for a detailed investigation. Serpentine Lake has an intriguing texture, described in a press release as “cookies and cream.” It’s also high in serpentine and other minerals that form in the presence of water.

Perseverance used its Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals (SHERLOC) instrument to examine the Serpentine Lake rock. The rock shows a high concentration of serpentine, indicating that it was exposed to water for a long time, a hint of Mars’ potential ancient habitability. Its unusual texture also hints at complex geological processes. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

After that, Perseverance doubled back to revisit a rock named “Cat Arm Reservoir.”

It was the first rock the rover studied on the canyon rim. The rover analyzed its composition and detected coarse pyroxene and feldspar crystals, indicating an igneous origin. Unfortunately, Perseverance’s sample tube was empty. Sometimes, the rock the rover tries to sample is weak and turns to dust. This is rare, but it did happen during the rover’s very first sampling attempt, and it happened again with Cat Arm Reservoir.

This image from NASA’s Perseverance Location Tracker shows the rover’s convoluted path as it explores the rim of Jezero Crater. Image Credit: NASA/JPL

Perseverance travelled a small distance and tried to collect a core sample from Cat Arm Reservoir again. That attempt also failed. Then the rover chose a different spot nearby named “Green Gardens” and successfully collected a core sample. It’s next to the abrasion patch on Serpentine Lake.

NASA’s Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image of the area in front of it. It shows the Serpentine Lake abrasion patch on the right-hand side of the rock, with the Green Gardens sampling location on the left. The rover used its onboard Front Right Hazard Avoidance Camera A and captured the image on Feb. 16, 2025 (sol 1420, or Martian day 1,420 of the Mars 2020 mission) at the local mean solar time of 16:45:19. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Like the Serpentine Lake rock, Green Garden is also green, which is a characteristic of the mineral serpentine. Serpentine forms in the presence of water when hydrothermal vents alter ultramafic rocks. Scientists are interested in these minerals because their structure and composition can reveal the history of water on Mars. On Earth, serpentine rock also hosts microbial life, so the same may have been true on Mars. Unfortunately, it’s not clear how much evidence of this life can be preserved.

Perseverance’s “Green Garden” core sample was collected on February 17th. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance will spend some more time exploring the Tablelands outcrop. It may re-examine the Serpentine Lake abrasion patch and analyze the debris from the Green Gardens drilling and coring. This could take a couple of weeks.

Next on its agenda is “Broom Point,” further down the crater rim. Broom Point contains a spectacular formation of layered rock, which is also intriguing to scientists.

Mars’ ancient history is told in its ancient rocks, but it’s impossible to know in advance which rock holds which clues and how everything will fall into place.

We don’t know what Perseverance will discover about Broom Point. But the rock will tell us something. It always does.