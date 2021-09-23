These are the new Space Force Uniforms, So Say We All

The U.S. Space Force has released prototypes of its service dress uniforms for its Guardians.

The reaction on social media revealed that when it comes to uniforms, us space nerds are all fashionistas. But admittedly, the uniforms have a familiar look…

Who wore it better (à gauche, le prototype d'uniforme de la Space force lancée par Trump, à droite, l'amiral Bill Adama dans Battlestar Galactica) pic.twitter.com/qmE2ptvc4F — Philippe Berry (@ptiberry) September 21, 2021

The uniforms, revealed during a conference in Maryland this week, feature a dark navy coat, grey pants and six buttons, which symbolizes the Space Force being the sixth branch of the U.S. military, according to the Space Force’s Chief of Space Operations, Gen. John Raymond.

But there’s a hint of Battlestar Galactica in the design, with the jacket’s high collar and its angled row of buttons. The Space Force uniforms also display the Force’s logo, which looks a lot like the Starfleet emblem from Star Trek.

The chief of space operations, Gen. John Raymond, stands between two Space Force Guardians as the branch unveils prototypes for its new service dress uniforms. Credit: Air Force Association

Lt. Col. Alison Gonzalez, the Space Force deputy chief of strategy, was one of the Guardians who modeled the new uniform. Gonzalez told Millitary.com she helped test the uniforms, ensuring they were designed with women in mind.

However, the fit of the pants might need a bit of work.

Several people on Twitter had some ideas:

just go with this one and be done with it pic.twitter.com/FYM5LgAzyF — Clark Oliver (@TK9582) September 21, 2021

If you’re not quite on board with the new uniform design, this video from BSG will help get you in the mood:

The US Space Force unveiled their new logo and motto. Image Credit: US Space Force