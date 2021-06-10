Partial Solar Eclipse Images from Around the World

People across the northern hemisphere looked up today – taking the correct precautions, of course – and were treated to a partial solar eclipse. The partial eclipse covered a region thousands of kilometres wide across most of Europe, northern Asia and northeastern North America. An annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse was visible to some parts of Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada.

Our unique lead image comes from Andrew Symes from Ottawa, Canada, who took this photo with his iPhone 11 Pro through his Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope, providing a fun and interesting look at his view of the eclipse!

See more below from Universe Today’s Flickr group, as well as from Twitter.

A view of the partial solar eclipse from Carbon County, Pennsylvania, USA. Credit: Tom Wildoner. See full image on Flickr.

Skywatchers from England and Ireland had clouds to deal with, but the pictures turned out to be stunning, as this picture from Peter Gallagher, Director of Dunsink Observatory outside of Dublin, Ireland attests:

Quite happy with my shot of the partial solar eclipse from Dunsink. Thanks so much @aineflood1 @jeremyrigney @drsophiemurray and @aoife_m_ryan for running the eclipse live telescopes and chat @DIASDunsink and @I_LOFAR. Over 750 people joined us online. pic.twitter.com/QRqIWUgIcq — Peter T Gallagher (@petertgallagher) June 10, 2021

Mary McIntyre of Oxfordshire, UK reports: “The weather forecast was awful so I honestly didn’t expect to see anything, but there were plenty of clear patches as I set up the telescope and then I was able to grab quite a few images of the first half of the eclipse before cloud rolled in. I didn’t quite get maximum because thick cloud rolled in after I’d taken my 10:58 am images. Thankfully we got a few more clear patches just as the eclipse was ending.” Here’s one of her shots:

This photo was taken at 10:58 BST, and is a stack of the best 60% of 150 TIFF files. Sunspot groups AR12832 and AR12829 are visible on the solar disc, as well as some faculae. Taken from Oxfordshire, UK with a William Optics 70mm refractor fitted with a Thousand Oaks glass solar filter and Canon 1100D. Credit: Mary McIntyre. See full image on Flickr.

And more:

Mid point in the Solar eclipse from Berkshire, England, 10/6/2021. A lucky break in the clouds at the right moment to capture the mid point of the eclipse. Credit: Peter Tickner. See full image on Flickr.

Some phone thru scope and Solarscope projection photos just now… pic.twitter.com/4l3UNdkdnk — John Flannery (@theskybyeye) June 10, 2021

Many people planned their observations well in advance, like Julian Diamond of Millbrook, New York, USA:.

The plan The shot pic.twitter.com/aIvQ9K5KxZ — Julian Diamond (@juliancd38) June 10, 2021

A partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Lewes Beach in Delaware. Credit: (NASA/Aubrey Gemignani). See full image on Flickr

Some shots from some of our favorite people, such as Universe Today’s own David Dickinson:

And Jason Major:

Another shot from this morning's #SolarEclipse, taken from Rhode Island USA. Shooting eclipses is tricky; the exposure levels are all over the place. But that's when RAW mode (and the LED screen) comes in very handy! pic.twitter.com/nwuRJT38NL — Jason Major (@JPMajor) June 10, 2021

Thanks to everyone for sharing their wonderful images! You can find TONS more on social media by searching for #eclipse2021 or #solareclipse.