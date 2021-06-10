Partial Solar Eclipse Images from Around the World

People across the northern hemisphere looked up today – taking the correct precautions, of course – and were treated to a partial solar eclipse. The partial eclipse covered a region thousands of kilometres wide across most of Europe, northern Asia and northeastern North America. An annular or “ring of fire” solar eclipse was visible to some parts of Greenland, Northern Russia, and Canada.
Our unique lead image comes from Andrew Symes from Ottawa, Canada, who took this photo with his iPhone 11 Pro through his Celestron NexStar 8SE telescope, providing a fun and interesting look at his view of the eclipse!
See more below from Universe Today’s Flickr group, as well as from Twitter.
Skywatchers from England and Ireland had clouds to deal with, but the pictures turned out to be stunning, as this picture from Peter Gallagher, Director of Dunsink Observatory outside of Dublin, Ireland attests:
Mary McIntyre of Oxfordshire, UK reports: “The weather forecast was awful so I honestly didn’t expect to see anything, but there were plenty of clear patches as I set up the telescope and then I was able to grab quite a few images of the first half of the eclipse before cloud rolled in. I didn’t quite get maximum because thick cloud rolled in after I’d taken my 10:58 am images. Thankfully we got a few more clear patches just as the eclipse was ending.” Here’s one of her shots:
And more:
Many people planned their observations well in advance, like Julian Diamond of Millbrook, New York, USA:.
Some shots from some of our favorite people, such as Universe Today’s own David Dickinson:
And Jason Major:
Thanks to everyone for sharing their wonderful images! You can find TONS more on social media by searching for #eclipse2021 or #solareclipse.