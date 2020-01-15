Weekly Space Hangout: January 15, 2019 – Dr Erin Explains the Universe

Hosts: Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

This week we welcome Dr. Erin Macdonald to the Weekly Space Hangout.

Erin is an astrophysicist, science fiction consultant, aerospace engineer, and host of the online series “Dr Erin Explains the Universe”. Her specialty is in general relativity, having previously worked in the LIGO Scientific Collaboration searching for gravitational waves. She has since found her home in science fiction, consulting with writers, teaching STEM through popular culture, and fulfilling her life goal of becoming a warp drive expert.

You can learn more about Dr. Erin by visiting her website here: https://www.erinpmacdonald.com/

