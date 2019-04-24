Weekly Space Hangout: Apr 24, 2019 – Nathaniel Putzig and Gareth Morgan of the Shallow Radar (SHARAD) Sounder Team on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO)

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Nathaniel Putzig (Than) is a Senior Scientist with the Planetary Science Institute (PSI), and he serves as the US Team Leader for the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter Shallow Radar (SHARAD). Than has led numerous SHARAD studies, including 3-D imaging of the interior of both polar caps and landing-site studies for the Phoenix lander, the Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover, and the InSight lander. Presently, he is co-leading (with PSI Research Scientist Gareth Morgan) a NASA-funded project to map buried water ice throughout the northern hemisphere of Mars using radar, thermal, imagery, and other data. This work supports selection of future human landing sites, where the ice will serve as an local resource for Mars explorers.

Dr. Gareth Morgan is a Research Scientist at PSI and is a specialist in the geologic analysis of planetary bodies with radar. Gareth is a Co-I on both the SHARAD radar sounder on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and Mini-RF radar imager on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. A major focus of Gareth’s Mars research has been the analysis of periglacial features and linking their formation to shifts in the martian climate. To support his work, Gareth has undertaken multiple field excursions to the McMurdo Dry Valleys in Antarctica.

Announcements:

Want to support CosmoQuest? Here are specific ways you can help:

* Donate! (Streamlabs link) https://streamlabs.com/cosmoquestx

* Donate and challenge your friends to donate too! (Tiltify link) https://tiltify.com/+cosmoquest-supporters/hangoutathon2018

* Buy stuff from our Redbubble https://www.redbubble.com/people/cosmoquestx

* Help us find sponsors by sharing our program and fundraising efforts through your networks

* Become a Patreon of Astronomy Cast https://www.patreon.com/astronomycast

* Sponsor 365 Days of Astronomy http://bit.ly/sponsor365DoA

* A combination of the above!

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

The All Stars Party, featuring Dr. Paul Sutter, Fraser Cain, Dr. Pamela Gay, John Michael Godier and Skylias, will be in Joshua Tree National Park this June – information is here at astrotours.co/allstars.

If you’d like to join Dr. Paul Sutter and Dr. Pamela Gay on their Cosmic Stories in the SouthWest Tour in August 2019, you can find the information at astrotours.co/southwest.

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!

The Weekly Space Hangout is a production of CosmoQuest.