NASA Has Some Cool Space Sounds You Can Use for Ringtones

Have you always wanted some cool space sounds for your phone? Maybe a ringtone that says “Houston, Tranquility Base, here. The Eagle has landed.” Or maybe the iconic and historic Neil Armstrong utterance, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.” Well, now you can have them.

NASA has delighted space nerds everywhere with new sounds available on its NASA App for Android, available on the Google Play Store, and on the iTunes app. You can check out the available sounds and test them out at NASA’s Audio and Ringtones page.

Here are a couple to try and see if you like them:

Have fun!