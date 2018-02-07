  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – Feb 7, 2018: Weekly News Roundup

Article written: 7 Feb , 2018
by

Hosts:
Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )
Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg & ChartYourWorld.org)

While Fraser and Paul are in Iceland, Kimberly and Morgan hold down the fort, and discuss the major news of the week – like the SpaceX Falcon Heavy successful launch!

Announcements:
