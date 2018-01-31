  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Login

Here Are Some Amazing Pictures of the January 2018 Lunar Eclipse

Article written: 31 Jan , 2018
Updated: 1 Feb , 2018
by

On Wednesday, January 31st (i.e. today!), a spectacular celestial event occurred. For those who live in the western part of North America, Alaska, and the Hawaiian islands, it was visible in the wee hours of the morning – and some people were disciplined enough to roll out of bed to see it! This was none other than the highly-anticipated “Super Blue Moon“, a rare type of full moon that on this occasion was special for a number of reasons.

For one, it was the third in a series of “supermoons”, where a Full Moon coincides with the Moon being closer in its orbit to Earth (aka. perigee) and thus appears larger. It was also the second full moon of the month, which is  otherwise known as a “Blue Moon“. Lastly, for those in right locations, the Moon also passed through the Earth’s shadow, giving it a reddish tint (known as a “Red Moon” or “Blood Moon”).

The super blue moon, taken by Kevin Gill in Los Angeles, CA, with a Canon EOS 60D mounted on a Celestron NexStar 6se. Credit: @apoapsys

In short, you could say that what was occurred this morning was a “super blue blood moon.” And as you can see, some truly awesome pictures were taken of this celestial event from all over the world. Here is a collection of pictures that a number of skilled photographers and star gazers have chosen to share with us. Enjoy!

A collage of images showing the transition of the super blue moon, taken by Braden Ottenbreit of Saskatchewan, Canada. Credit: @bradenottenbreit

Long exposure photo of the super blue moon, taken by Marc Leatham in Cypress, CA. Credit: @marcleatham

Early morning photo snapped outside of Pucklechurch, Bristol, by photographer Tim Graham. Credit: @timgrahamphotorgraphy

The lunar eclipse captured in Shiraz, Iran, by Alireza Nadimi using a Nikon D610A – Sigma 120-400 Apo. Credit: @ar.nadimi

The phases of the lunar eclipse of the Super Blue Blood Moon, taken by astrophographer Rami Ammoun. Credit: @rami_ammoun

Super blue moon taken by Bray Falls in Arizona. Credit: @astrofalls

The super blue moon, as photographed from Los Angeles by Tom Masterson using a Tamron 150-600mm and Canon 6D Hutech UV/IR mod. Credit: @transientastro

A long-exposure shot of the super blue moon above San Francisco by Taylor Meehan. Credit: @tm18210

“Thanks to everyone who used the #universetoday hashtag on Instagram to let us know about your pictures. There are many many more in there, so check it out.”

, , , , ,

Related posts

Now That NASA’s Missing IMAGE Satellite Has Been Found, Talking To It Is Going To Be Difficult
Researchers at Penn State University are developing a way to use microbes to turn human waste into food on long space voyages. Image: Yuri Gorby, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Microbes May Help Astronauts Turn Human Waste Into Food
Watch this Chilling Animation of Capetown’s Water Disappearing

Weekly Email Newsletter from Fraser Cain

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.


© Copyright 2018    Universe Today TOP
Powered by Fraser Cain
Close Help make Universe Today better today! See no ads, get videos early, hang out with the team