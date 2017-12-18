Carnival of Space #540

Welcome, come in to the 540th Carnival of Space! The Carnival is a community of space science and astronomy writers and bloggers, who submit their best work each week for your benefit. So now, on to this week’s stories!



First up, Chandra Reveals the Elementary Nature of Cassiopeia A over at the Chandra X Ray Observatory Blog.

Then, we visit The Venus Transit where we read about the Supermoon rises sunsets and halos. Cold weather and high clouds doing great for the urban stargazer.

Next, we return here to Universe Today. Matt Williams shares

that a Monster Black Hole Seen Shortly After the Big Bang. Next up, Matt asks Earth and Venus are the Same Size, so Why Doesn’t Venus Have a Magnetosphere? Maybe it Didn’t Get Smashed Hard Enough. Finally, Matt details how Astronauts in Trouble Will be Able to Press the “Take Me Home” Button.

Over at CosmoQuest Jennifer Grier shares another CQ Science – Post 6: Simple to Complex about craters! Check out their mapping projects – you can map craters on the Moon, Mercury or Mars!

Thank you for all of your stories – we’ll see you next week!

By Susie Murph



Susie Murph is the Communications Specialist at CosmoQuest. She also produces Astronomy Cast and the Weekly Space Hangout, and is the former producer of the Parsec Award-winning Guide to Space video series.

