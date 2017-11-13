  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Weekly Space Hangout – Nov. 15, 2017: Dr. Manuella Campanelli and Dr. John Whelan of RIT

Article written: 13 Nov , 2017
Updated: 13 Nov , 2017
“This week we are honored to welcome two (of the numerous) Rochester Institute of Technology faculty members who are part of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration. RIT researchers played a significant role in the recently announced detection of both gravitational waves and light, dubbed Multimessenger Astronomy, that resulted from the merger of two distant neutron stars. Joining us today are Dr. Manuella Campanelli, the Director of the Center for Computational Relativity and Gravitation (CCRG) at RIT (http://ccrg.rit.edu/), and Dr. John Whelan, Principal Investigator of RIT’s group in the LIGO Scientific Collaboration (LSC).”

