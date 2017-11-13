Weekly Space Hangout – Nov. 15, 2017: Dr. Manuella Campanelli and Dr. John Whelan of RIT

Hosts:

Fraser Cain (universetoday.com / @fcain)

Dr. Paul M. Sutter (pmsutter.com / @PaulMattSutter)

Dr. Kimberly Cartier (KimberlyCartier.org / @AstroKimCartier )

Dr. Morgan Rehnberg (MorganRehnberg.com / @MorganRehnberg ChartYourWorld.org)

Special Guests:

“This week we are honored to welcome two (of the numerous) Rochester Institute of Technology faculty members who are part of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration. RIT researchers played a significant role in the recently announced detection of both gravitational waves and light, dubbed Multimessenger Astronomy, that resulted from the merger of two distant neutron stars. Joining us today are Dr. Manuella Campanelli, the Director of the Center for Computational Relativity and Gravitation (CCRG) at RIT (http://ccrg.rit.edu/), and Dr. John Whelan, Principal Investigator of RIT’s group in the LIGO Scientific Collaboration (LSC).”

Announcements:

If you would like to join the Weekly Space Hangout Crew, visit their site here and sign up. They’re a great team who can help you join our online discussions!

We record the Weekly Space Hangout every Wednesday at 5:00 pm Pacific / 8:00 pm Eastern. You can watch us live on Universe Today, or the Weekly Space Hangout YouTube page – Please subscribe!

By Fraser Cain -

Fraser Cain is the publisher of Universe Today. He's also the co-host of Astronomy Cast with Dr. Pamela Gay.

ligo, RIT