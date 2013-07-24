  Universe TodaySpace and astronomy news

Login

Podcast: Climate Change

Article Updated: 23 Dec , 2015
by

When it comes to carbon dioxide, just a little goes a long way to warming the planet. Unfortunately, we’ve been dumping vast amounts into the atmosphere, recently passing 400 parts per million. Let’s look at the science of the greenhouse effect, and how it’s impacting our global climate.

Click here to download the episode.

Or subscribe to: astronomycast.com/podcast.xml with your podcatching software.

“Climate Change” on the Astronomy Cast website, with shownotes and transcript.

And the podcast is also available as a video, as Fraser and Pamela now record Astronomy Cast as part of a Google+ Hangout (usually recorded every Monday at 3 pm Eastern Time):


,

Related posts

NASA icecap data It Might Be Possible to Refreeze the Icecaps to Slow Global Warming
Here’s an Aerial View of a Massive Iceberg Shearing away from Antarctica
NASA: 2016 Was the Warmest Year on Record… Again!

1 Response

  1. Coacervate says:
    July 24, 2013 at 10:16 PM

    Good review. I would add that giving up meat and animal products, in addition to the “amoral” benefits you’ve already mentioned, has a powerful health-promoting, disease fighting case to support it as well. Meat may not be murder but it most definitely IS suicide. How ironic that extreme animals-are-people types like PETA actually do more harm to their cause because the backlash they create masks the solid logic of changing our eating habits on a grand scale.

    Ref: Pritikin, Ornish, Macdougall, Esselstyn(s), Campbell and many others. Whole foods, Plant-based eating. Good for you, good for the planet.

Comments are closed.

Comments RSS Feed

Subscribe to Universe Today via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,333 other subscribers

© Copyright 2017    Universe Today TOP
Powered by Fraser Cain
Close Help make Universe Today better today! See no ads, get videos early, hang out with the team