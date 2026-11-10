Why Aging Stars Suffer A Sudden Luminosity Dip

From a naked eye perspective, stars are stable and predictable. Not much goes on but shining. The Sun itself is fairly plane and nondescript and will shine relatively steadily for billions of years. It's considered a low-mass star compared to the most massive stars, which are rarer and contain many times its mass.

Powerful telescopes bring millions of stars of different types and ages into view. Astrophysicists and astronomers watch the Sun and its low-mass brethren, and note changes in their shining, just as they do all types of stars. Their observations reveal the changes stars experience during their long lifetimes.

As low-mass stars like the Sun exhaust their hydrogen supplies and evolve, they become Red Giant Branch (RGB) stars. This is not only theoretical, it's an observational conclusion. RGB stars are easy to observe and study for two reasons: they're bright, and they're numerous. Arcturus, Aldebaran, and Pollus are all bright, naked-eye stars and are all RGB stars. (Well-known Betelgeuse is a Red Supergiant, not quite the same.)

As RGB stars age and cool, they swell in size and become more luminous. It's a pretty steady change. But for some reason, there's a brief and abrupt dip in their brightness known as the RGB luminosity bump. The bump is called that because of how it appears in the colour–magnitude diagrams of stellar clusters.

Astrophysicists know why the bump ends. But what initiates the bump is still unexplained. Astrophysicists don't like this gap in their knowledge and they've been trying to fill it in.

New research in The Astrophysical Journal Letters has an explanation for the bump. It's titled "The Role of Specific Entropy in the Onset of the Luminosity Bump," and the sole author is Saskia Hekker. Hekker is a Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics and the Group Leader of the Theory and Observations of Stars Group at the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies.

"During their evolution, stars follow a distinct path in luminosity–temperature space. Low-mass stars that have exhausted hydrogen in their core follow the so-called red-giant branch (RGB), which is predominantly in the direction of increasing luminosity and decreasing surface temperature," Hekker explains. "The luminosity bump is a temporary decrease in luminosity against this otherwise increasing trend."

The inset grey box is the Hertzsprung-Russel diagram for a 1 solar mass star progressing from the subgiant branch to the tip of the Red Giant Branch. The tiny grey box inside it is magnified in the larger part of the image, highlighting the RGB luminosity bump. Image Credit: S. Hekker 2026 ApJL 1008 L61

The bump is understood theoretically and also confirmed with observations. But there's one discrepancy between theory and observation. In models, the bump appears at higher luminosities than the observed bump, meaning it appears later. "To understand why the bump appears later in the models than in observations, the physics of the bump needs to be unravelled," Hekker writes.

Stars, including our Sun, are layered, and RGB stars are no exception. But unlike the Sun, RGB stars have exhausted the hydrogen in their cores, and most of what's left is in their envelopes. Since the core has exhausted its hydrogen by fusing it into helium, the core is inert helium. An RGB's fusion occurs in a thin shell. In both these regions, energy is transported via radiation.

Above this radiative region is a convective outer envelope.

As an RGB star ascends the branch, the core contracts and the surface expands. Since the core is inert helium, it exerts no outward pressure and is forced inward. "This causes the deepest layer of the convective envelope to move inwards, reaching layers that have changed their chemical composition due to (burning) processes earlier in the evolution of the star," Hekker explains.

This is when dredge-up occurs, as deeper layers are forced into the convective zone. Since the convective zone is convective, the material from the radiative zone mixes into the convective zone, changing its composition.

Now there's a situation where there's a shifting boundary deep inside the star called the Base of the Convective Zone (BCZ). It's organized around a thermodynamic property called specific entropy. It basically measures how disordered the gas is at the BCZ. As the BCZ moves deeper inside the star, the entropy difference across the boundary shrinks. Past a certain point, entropy across the boundary layer drops past a critical value, and that triggers the luminosity bump.

This diagram shows the interior of an RGB star (not to scale). An inert helium core is in the center, and it's contained in a thin hydrogen-burning shell. Above that is a radiative zone separated from the star's convective envelope by the base of the convective zone (BCZ). Earlier dredge-up and mixing created this boundary between helium-enriched and hydrogen-rich gas. This work ties the RGB luminosity bump to this boundary. The author argues that the onset of the bump occurs when the entropy across this boundary crosses a critical value. (Image Generated with AI)

Previous explanations for the bump rested on mechanics. In those explanations, the thin hydrogen-burning shell reaches the boundary and something inside the star changes, triggering the bump. In this explanation, the bump happens when an entropy threshold is crossed inside the star's thermodynamics. It's not simply that layers meet.

We can't see inside stars. Astrophysicists use physics to try to understand what's going on there, and they test those physics against the only part of the star they can really see, the outside. It's a constant back and forth to refine theories until they match observations.

“This succinct explanation of the onset of the bump, is the first quantitative description proposed so far,” said Hekker.

This new work will make its way into the larger body of astrophysical theory.

"This viable description of the mechanism behind the onset of the bump provides crucial and new insights for the exploitation of the bump as an anchor point in stellar evolution theory," Hekker writes. "Such added knowledge of the onset of the bump could potentially be used to make more informed choices for changes to the physics in stellar models that go beyond calibration of the overshoot, to place the bump in stellar evolution models at the correct luminosity while at the same time aligning them with measured surface abundances."