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Webb Captures This Golden Galaxy Cluster in All it's Glory

By Matthew Williams - October 19, 2026 10:02 PM UTC | Observing
Webb captures the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0454.1-0300, made of many golden elliptical galaxies. Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA
Webb captures the massive galaxy cluster MACS J0454.1-0300, made of many golden elliptical galaxies. Credit: NASA/ESA/CSA

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has provided something truly wonderful for its latest Picture of the Month. While observing the famous MACS J0454.1-030 galaxy cluster, Webb captured brilliant golden galaxies in great and glorious detail! Light from these galaxies traveled about 6 billion light-years to reach us and is warped by the gravitational lens created by the galaxy cluster.

In essence, the cluster's enormous mass warps spacetime around it, causing light from more distant objects to bend and magnify. Astronomers routinely exploit this effect to observe distant objects that telescopes cannot see under normal conditions. This technique, known as Gravitational Lensing, has opened new windows into the cosmos and made this image possible, especially when combined with next-generation instruments like Webb.

Based on various analyses of this image, astronomers estimate that some objects in the lensed area are magnified by a factor of more than 300. Whereas the golden galaxies are part of the cluster, which existed when the Universe was 8 billion years old, those that appear in the lensed areas (orange and red) predate them considerably. The red galaxies in particular existed when the Universe was just 2 billion years old.

Astronomers have also determined that one galaxy in the image existed just 800 million years after the Big Bang. Analysis of this galaxy's light suggests it was undergoing a merger that triggered an enormous burst of star formation. Our current cosmological models suggest this is how galaxies in the early Universe grew and became more complex, eventually becoming the elliptical and lenticular galaxies astronomers regularly observe near the Milky Way.

Further Reading: ESA

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Matthew Williams

Matthew Williams

Matt Williams is a space journalist, science communicator, and author with several published titles and studies. His work is featured in The Ross 248 Project and Interstellar Travel edited by NASA alumni Les Johnson and Ken Roy. He also hosts the podcast series Stories from Space on Patreon. He lives in beautiful British Columbia with his wife and family. For more information, check out his website.