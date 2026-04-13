Two Monsters, One Galaxy, and a Collision 100 Years Away!

Space is full of objects that push the boundaries of imagination, but few do it quite as effectively as a black hole. At its simplest, a black hole is a region of space where gravity has become so overwhelmingly powerful that nothing, no matter, no light, nothing can escape its grip. They form when massive stars reach the end of their lives and collapse catastrophically inward, crushing an enormous amount of mass into an extraordinarily small space. The result is an object so dense that it warps the very fabric of space and time around it.

The black hole at the centre of M87 (Credit : Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration)

But stellar black holes, the kind born from dying stars are just the beginning. Lurking at the centre of almost every large galaxy in the universe, including our own Milky Way, are their far bigger cousins, supermassive black holes. These are not just a little bigger, we are talking about objects containing millions, sometimes billions of times the mass of our Sun, compressed into a region not much larger than our Solar System.

How they grow to such extraordinary sizes is one of the biggest unsolved questions in modern astronomy. The leading theory is that they get there the same way everything else in the universe grows by collision and merger. We know and have seen galaxies crash into each other, and eventually, their central black holes must follow. What we have never been able to do until now, is catch two of them in the same place, locked together in the final spiral before their final collision.

A research team led by Silke Britzen at the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn has announced the first confirmed detection of a close pair of supermassive black holes. The discovery, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, was made in the galaxy Markarian 501, a galaxy in the constellation of Hercules, over 450 million light years away.

The artistic rendering shows the centre of the galaxy Markarian 501, from which two powerful jets emanate. The radio observations are visible as contours in the background. (Credit: Emma Kun / HUN-REN Konkoly Observatory)

Markarian 501 has been known for years to harbour a supermassive black hole that fires a colossal beam of particles, a jet almost directly toward us at close to the speed of light. That is why it appears so unusually bright. To be able to spot black holes that cannot be directly imaged even by the most powerful telescopes on Earth, you have to look for these jets. What nobody expected to find in Markarian 501 was a second jet, pointing in a completely different direction, quietly betraying the existence of a second black hole hiding in the same galactic core.

The team pieced this together by analysing 23 years of high-resolution radio observations, covering a range of frequencies collected across dozens of observing sessions. The second jet was not just detected, it was tracked, moving in a slow counterclockwise arc around the first black hole, completing one full orbit every 121 days. This tells us that the two black holes are separated by somewhere between 250 and 540 times the Earth-Sun distance. On a stellar scale within a galaxy, that is essentially nothing. These are two objects each containing hundreds of millions of solar masses, circling each other in a tightening orbit.

Current models suggest the pair could merge within as little as 100 years, well within the span of human civilisation. What happens when they do finally collide will be one of the most energetic events the universe can produce. It will send gravitational waves rippling outward across the space, waves that pulsar timing arrays may already be sensitive enough to detect as the separation shrinks. It’s a tantalising prospect that this could happen in the next century and it seems, we may get a front row seat.

Source : First close pair of supermassive black holes detected?