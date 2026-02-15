The Ariane 6 Rocket Gets More "Oomph!"

The European Space Agency, Arianespace, and ArianeGroup conducted the first launch of the Ariane 6 rocket in July 2024. This three-stage expendable launch system uses a main-stage and upper-stage rocket with strap-on boosters. Designed to succeed the Ariane 5 launch vehicle, this latest member of the rocket family was designed to offer greater versatility and payload capacity than its predecessors. In its original configuration, the Ariane 62, the rocket had two strap-on boosters, giving it a medium payload capacity of 10,350 kg (22,820 lb) to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and 4,500 kg (9,900 lb) to geostationary orbit (GSO).

On Thursday, Feb. 12th, the ESA unveiled the latest Ariane 6 configuration: the Ariane 64, featuring four strap-on boosters, providing a heavy-lift payload capacity of 21,650 kg (47,730 lb) to LEO and 11,500 kg (25,400 lb) to GSO. Its maiden flight, designated VA267, saw the rocket launch from Europe's Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, at 1:45 p.m. local time (8:45 a.m. PST; 11:45 a.m. EST) carrying a payload of 32 satellites for Amazon's Leo constellation. The successful flight signals a new era for the ESA, in which Europe can realize some of its most ambitious space projects, ranging from science and exploration missions to commercial satellite constellations.

This mission was the first time a European launcher serviced a satellite constellation and was the first of 18 launches planned in support of the Amazon Leo constellation. The heavy-lift capacity of the Ariane 64 also means that the ESA can now provide launch services to commercial partners. Previously, the agency was restricted to launching payloads for government and scientific missions. As David Cavaillolès, Arianespace's CEO, said in a company statement:

Today's successful flight marks a major milestone for Arianespace, for our customer Amazon Leo and for the whole European space sector. With the first flight of Ariane 64, Europe's heavy-lift launcher has demonstrated its ability to deliver the most demanding large-scale constellation missions. We are proud to support Amazon Leo with a reliable, high-performance European launch solution as we begin a series of 18 missions enabling the deployment of their constellation. We thank Amazon Leo for their confidence and are proud to support them as a trusted launch partner.

The P120C solid rocket booster is one of the largest and most powerful currently in operation. It features a carbon-fibre design assembled in one piece and carries around 143.6 metric tons (158.3 U.S. tons) of propellant (an aluminum, ammonium perchlorate, and HTPB). Each booster has a specific impulse of 279 s (2.74 km/s) and generates an average thrust of about 4.5 meganewtons (1,000,000 lbf).

The ESA released a video (shown above) highlighting the new rocket's capabilities and the missions it will enable. These include the ESA's exoplanet-hunting satellite, the PLAnetary Transits and Oscillations of stars (PLATO), which is scheduled to launch in January 2027. This mission will complement the current exoplanet census by measuring the sizes of distant planets, detecting exomoons and rings, and characterizing host stars to assess planet and system habitability.

Then there's the Argonaut lunar lander, which is vital to the ESA's plans for lunar exploration. The agency envisions hundreds of these landers delivering cargo to the Moon's surface to support robotic and crewed missions, like NASA's Artemis program. The landers are also intended to provide the ESA and its government and commercial partners with access to the lunar surface. As always, the ultimate goal is to establish an international lunar outpost. Said ArianeGroup CEO Martin Sion:

This new success is a major milestone for the development of Ariane 6 as it was the first flight in the four-booster version. This successful entry into service once again highlights the quality of the teams at ArianeGroup and its European partners. Now, Europe has two versions of Ariane 6 heavy launcher to meet all of its needs. Our teams are already working to improve the launcher's competitiveness through the development of evolutions that will increase its payload capacity. In 2026, we will therefore accelerate production and integrate major improvements so that Ariane 6 will be even better.

Further Reading: ESA, Arianespace.