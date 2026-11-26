Yesterday we explored some of the difficulties facing orbital data centers in our look at the bottleneck of launching enough solar panels and radiative cooling systems to power the AI computing boom in space. JPl physicist Dr. Slava Turyshev, who wrote the paper at the center of that article, also published a follow-up study in August, available in preprint on arXiv, about how getting the hardware off the ground is only half the battle. Once all that equipment is up there, someone, or something, is going to have to maintain it.

Modern hardware powering Artificial Intelligence even on Earth has an obsolescence problem. The computer chips and memory that power AI data centers become obsolete every 3-5 years. If a company builds an orbital data center, its processing power is effectively useless for training the latest AI models in less than half a decade. So, in their business plans, the solution is to build intentionally disposable satellites.

Unfortunately, that means throwing away literal tons of still-useful solar panels and heat radiators just to discard some obsolete computer hardware. Given that those bulkier pieces of equipment pose their own challenge for launches, as we saw yesterday, that seems a bit of a waste. So, Dr. Turyshev suggests that orbital data centers must be designed with hardware replacement in mind.

Fraser talks about a NASA project designed to assemble large-scale structures in space.

On Earth, replacement of data server racks involves a human technician walking down an air-conditioned aisle, pulling some cables, and pressing pins before replacing a standardized blade. In orbit, that would require a pressurized housing with airlocks, life support and fire suppression systems, while still having the problem of cooling all of those heat-producing microchips in the vacuum of space. According to Dr. Turyshev, that means the entire data center architecture should be based around plug-and-play “orbital replacement units” (ORUs).

He assigns each of those ORUs into one of three main replaceable component tiers (alongside replacing an entire 100 kW satellite node if it suffers catastrophic damage). One is a 5 kW “compute” module that holds the memory, storage and optical transceivers necessary to actually perform calculations. These are designed to be rapidly swappable, and are intended to be the most replaced part of the whole satellite.

Another ORU category is the “subsystems” – the power converters, batteries, pumps, and manifolds meant to keep the whole system running but that are settled enough technologically to not require regular replacement. In the paper’s architecture, these can be swapped out by specialized 6 or 7 degree-of-freedom robotic arms, as compared to the automated cartridge changers that handle replacing the compute modules.

Fraser talks about the difficulties repairing missions at L2, like JWST.

The third group of ORUs consists of the solar arrays and radiator panels themselves. Making them modular has the added advantage of not needing to replace the entire cooling or power generation system if one part happens to be struck by a micrometeoroid, which will undoubtedly happen often even in Low Earth Orbit. Despite the fact these modules make up the bulk of the weight and surface area of the spacecraft, they will not have to be repaired as frequently as the compute modules, as random failures caused by cosmic rays will brick compute modules fairly frequently..

Unfortunately, replacing these systems isn’t as easy as it would be on Earth. Each 5 kW processor will heat up nearly half a degree Celsius every second, triggering a thermal overload in a little less than a minute if left uncooled. And the power capacitors riding along to maintain power to the system have the capability of producing an arc strong enough to weld a robotic gripper to a maintenance touch point, so they must be bled off before a robot can start interacting with the satellite’s hardware.

And then, there is once again the sense of scale. For a standardized 1 MW cluster, comprising ten 100 kW sized systems, a collection of 3-4 robots specialized assigned to each 1MW cluster would have to perform around four hundred standardized swaps per year – more than one a day. This would include replacing broken or damaged parts, as well as upgrading to the server hardware itself.

Hubble has already been repaired by a crewed mission. NASA wants to do it again, Great Space expliains. Credit - Great Space YouTube Channel

Scaling that up once again to a 1 GW computer cluster, comparable to a major modern AI campus here on Earth, the number becomes staggering. There would have to be 400,000 automated replacement tasks every year. And supplying the parts to do that would require launching up to 25 metric tons of replacement cargo every day.

To put it bluntly, we don’t have that kind of launch capacity yet. Nor would sending humans up help manage such a drastic workload. The paper estimates that housing and feeding a crew of 4-6 technicians to actively manage a data center constellation would require $500 million to $1.5 billion per year. Until we get to the scale of several hundred megawatts to a gigawatt-level system, that is not economically feasible.

That’s not to say we couldn’t launch specialized crewed repair missions occasionally. But at the scales needed to make a dent in the AI infrastructure we have down here on Earth, it would be hard to keep up with the overall maintenance workload using humans. And unfortunately, the entire concept of maintenance is another area that the back-of-the-envelope calculations of the companies that want to build orbital data centers seem to ignore.

Their solution is simply to add some extra hardware to account for the inevitable damage/failure that comes with operating in space. While that might work for a little while, if the plan is to have a long-term data center presence in orbit, it's better to design for at least the possibility of continual operation rather than burning up tens of thousands of satellites in fireballs across the world every year. It remains to be seen if that message will get across to the people designing these systems, though.

Learn More:

S. G. Turyshev - Operations, Maintenance, and Industrial Scaling of MW-Class Orbital Data Centers

UT - The Physics Wall Facing Orbital AI Data Centers

UT - Elon Musk Lays Out a New Vision of AI Satellites as SpaceX Acquires xAI

UT - Could We Put Data Centers In Space?